Scale AI Expands Global Footprint with New United Kingdom Headquarters

Scale’s United Kingdom (UK) office will serve as the centre of its operations in Europe. Scale provides world leading data generation for model builders, and helps enterprises and governments adopt and fine tune custom large language models.

The ambition for Scale’s multi-million-pound investment in the UK is to see a workforce of over fifty specialist engineers and software developers. This expansion will bring the recruitment of local talent as well as the deployment of specialist engineers from the United States. As Scale’s global operations increase, their UK-based workforce will continue to grow.

“ The UK has long been a hotbed for technology, talent, and diverse ideas, which is why we’re proud to establish roots here,” said Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI. “ When I attended last year’s UK AI Safety Summit, it was clear that the country’s leaders and policymakers are engaging thoughtfully with the AI industry, and we look forward to our continued partnership to advance technological progress throughout the region.”

As Scale deepens its commitment to the UK, it aims to replicate the success it has seen from its close partnerships across the U.S. government to advance policy and regulation, as well as support the government’s own internal innovation initiatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “ I’m delighted that Scale AI has chosen London for its European base. It’s another vote of confidence in the UK’s economy and status as a science superpower and we are determined to ensure AI helps deliver a brighter future for the next generation.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “ It is fantastic news that Scale has chosen the UK for their European headquarters. This is a further vote of confidence in the UK as Europe’s AI hub and a leading global destination for AI innovation and investment. The Government is determined to seize the huge opportunities that AI offers to transform public services for the better, working with some of the world’s most innovative companies, such as Scale.”

About Scale AI

Scale is fuelling the Generative AI revolution. Built on a foundation of high-quality data and human insight, Scale’s proprietary Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced models. Our years of deep partnership with every major model builder enables us to provide the roadmap for any organization to apply AI. Scale is trusted by industry leaders including Meta, Microsoft, the U.S. Army, the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit, OpenAI, Cohere, Anthropic, General Motors, Toyota Research Institute, and NVIDIA.

