Scala Emerges From Stealth With $8.5M Funding to Enable Contact Centers Entering the AI Era

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scala today announced its launch from stealth alongside $8.5 million of funding, including a Seed round co‑led by Madrona and FUSE. The company is introducing the first-ever operational intelligence platform designed specifically for modern contact centers, where human agents increasingly work alongside AI.

Customer Experience leaders are the heartbeat of the business, carrying growing complexity and real operational challenges. Yet the tools leaders rely on were not built to manage disconnected data, report one‑off metrics, or automate narrow and limited workflows. They offer isolated data that describes but doesn’t diagnose. As contact centers evolve into hybrid environments of people and AI, those limitations become impossible to ignore.

Built by longtime technology leaders who have experienced these challenges firsthand, Scala was designed for this new reality. Rather than adding another point solution, Scala provides a first-of-its-kind unified operational intelligence layer that helps leaders understand how their operation behaves as a whole — across systems, channels, human agents, and AI — and act deliberately where it matters.

“I’ve seen firsthand how complex and mission-critical contact centers have become, but leaders are still expected to manage them with fragmented tools and static dashboards,” said Ardie Sameti, co‑founder and CEO of Scala. “Scala gives operators a clear, connected understanding of what’s actually happening so action can be focused, timely, and effective.”

Scala was founded by technologists with deep experience running large‑scale, complex service organizations.

Ardie Sameti, co‑founder and CEO, led major AI and platform initiatives at Accolade, a healthcare technology company supporting millions of high-stakes member interactions each year. Working inside high‑volume frontline care teams exposed the gap between data and action that Scala was built to close.

Rajeev Singh, co‑founder and executive chair, is a veteran enterprise technology leader and currently serves as CEO of Smartsheet. He co‑founded Concur Technologies, which was acquired by SAP for $8.3 billion, and later served as CEO of Accolade, scaling the company to more than 14 million members and leading it through a successful IPO.

“As humans and AI increasingly work side by side, organizations need an intelligence layer that helps leaders understand what’s happening across complex systems, and act with intention,” said Matt McIlwain, Managing Director at Madrona. “The most successful founders start from a position of deep domain expertise and a vision for how technology can unlock an organization's impact. We’ve seen these qualities in Ardie and Raj over many years, and it’s exactly what Scala is bringing to market for CX teams."

“In the years we’ve known Ardie and Raj, what’s consistently stood out is the depth of their operating experience and how deliberately they build,” said Kellan Carter, General Partner at FUSE. “They’ve spent years inside complex service organizations, and that perspective shows up clearly in how Scala is being built - a holistic service solution spanning all aspects of the CX journey. We have absolute conviction that this team will be something special.”

About Scala

Scala is the first operational intelligence platform built for modern contact center and customer experience operations. The company helps organizations understand how their CX operations behave across systems, channels, human agents, and AI — and act deliberately where it matters most.

Founded by longtime CX operator Ardie Sameti and enterprise technology leader Raj Singh, Scala was designed to address the growing complexity of running large-scale service organizations. As contact centers evolve into hybrid environments of people and automation, Scala provides a unified intelligence layer that connects insight to action, giving leaders the clarity needed to manage performance, cost, and customer outcomes.

Scala is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.scala.ai.

