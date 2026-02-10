SBTS and ZIM Connections Bring Travel eSIM to Global Travelers

New service leverages SoftBank Corp.’s wireless network in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBTS, the joint venture between BTS and SoftBank Corp., and ZIM Connections today announced a strategic partnership to launch a travel eSIM solution, initially focused on inbound and outbound travel into and from Japan. The service is now live and commercially available here, marking the first step in a broader global rollout of multiple travel eSIM offerings.

The initial launch is a digital travel eSIM platform developed by ZIM Connections and commercialized by SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”), a Japan-based telecommunications and IT operator. It enables travelers to easily search for, purchase, and activate unlimited global eSIM plans through a seamless digital experience. The first phase focuses on travelers visiting Japan as well as Japan-based travelers going abroad, leveraging SoftBank’s network for connectivity in the region.

This launch represents a fully commercial market introduction, delivering immediate value to travelers while establishing a strong foundation for international expansion. Future phases will introduce additional languages, currencies, and payment methods, followed by broader global deployment and additional versions of the travel eSIM solution.

“Travelers today expect simple, digital-first connectivity wherever they go,” said Giulia Acchioni Mena, co-founder and COO of ZIM Connections. “This launch brings a seamless travel eSIM experience to market, designed to meet the strong demand around inbound travel to Japan and international mobility more broadly. It’s built to scale and adapt as traveler needs continue to evolve.”

Norioki Sekiguchi, CEO of SBTS, added: “This collaboration brings together the right mix of platform expertise and market reach to deliver a scalable travel connectivity solution. It demonstrates how aligned partnerships can accelerate market-ready innovation.”

Akihiro Kato, Senior Director at SoftBank’s Cross-border Business Promotion Office, commented: “Expanding our product suite with travel eSIM is an important step in serving both inbound visitors to Japan and Japanese travelers going abroad. This allows us to bring a market-ready solution to customers quickly, while building the foundation for deeper product development in the future.”

The current service is available globally to B2C users and not limited to SoftBank subscribers. Travelers can access the platform online, select a destination, purchase an unlimited data plan, and activate their eSIM within minutes.

This launch marks the beginning of a broader collaboration aimed at expanding travel connectivity services across additional markets worldwide.

About ZIM Connections

ZIM Connections is the Gateway to Global eSIM Connectivity for Businesses and Customers Worldwide. ZIM provides seamless international connectivity solutions that help businesses and individuals stay connected effortlessly. By offering a plug-and-play eSIM platform with global coverage in over 200 destinations, ZIM simplifies connectivity management and enables telecom providers to expand their services without complex integration.

For more information, visit zimconnections.com or contact Giulia Acchioni Mena at giulia.acchioni@zimconnections.com.

About SBTS

A joint venture between SoftBank Corp. and BTS, SBTS helps carriers, CPaaS providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises navigate markets, technologies, and regulations. Solving global complexity through frictionless communications, smarter delivery, and stronger profitability, SBTS combines deep international expertise with regional specialization in APAC and the Middle East. Leveraging the S1 platform, SBTS delivers seamless, sustainable connectivity, programmable communications, identity, and protection solutions.

For more information, visit www.sbtsglobal.io or contact Paula Ruiz at pruiz@bts.io.

