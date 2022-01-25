SBLI Donates $25K to Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announces that its charitable foundation has made a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support its ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the deadly tornadoes that devastated residents of five states in the southern and central U.S. last month.

From December 10th to the 11th, an unprecedented wave of severe tornadoes swept across Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, leaving unimaginable death and destruction in their wake. The tornadoes resulted in 90 fatalities, 75 of which occurred in Kentucky alone, and hundreds of injuries.

A month after the tornadoes struck, American Red Cross volunteers from all over the country are still helping in Kentucky which has since been hit by additional tornados – providing shelter, meals, comfort and support. More than 700 people are still out of their homes and the Red Cross continues to work alongside state officials and other community organizations to support people in need, including those staying in emergency shelters and other temporary accommodations, such as state park lodges and hotel rooms.

“ Since its founding in 1907, SBLI has been committed to helping further the well-being of families, not only by offering them affordable, dependable life insurance, but by investing in the communities in which they live and work,” said SBLI President and CEO Jim Morgan. “ We stand with our neighbors who were so tragically affected by the tornadoes in supporting the American Red Cross’s critical relief and recovery efforts.”

Since its inception in 2018, the SBLI Charitable Foundation has contributed more than $660,000 to numerous worthy causes, including $55,000 to the American Red Cross.

