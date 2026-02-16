SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James & Associates 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Marc Montagner, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James & Associates 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. ET. The conference will be at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 46,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Louis Friend, CFA

VP, Finance & Capital Markets

561-322-7850

Maria Alexandra Velez

VP, Corporate Affairs

561-981-7352