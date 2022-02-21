Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James & Associates 43rd...
SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James & Associates 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James & Associates 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50am ET. The conference will be at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 34,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

