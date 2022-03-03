Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media,...
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:50am ET. The conference will be at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

Articoli correlati

Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Two Space-Screened Versions of its Popular 650 V, 60 A GaN HEMTs

Business Wire Business Wire -
High voltage packaged GaN HEMTs for hi-rel applications now available off the shelf with NASA Level 1 Screening Flow MILPITAS,...
Continua a leggere

Electreon Aligns with Jacobs to Grow U.S. Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Electreon and Jacobs will collaborate to bring the future of EV charging to the U.S. and beyond. BEIT YANAI, Israel...
Continua a leggere

VIQ Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and NASDAQ:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Two Space-Screened Versions of its Popular 650 V, 60 A...

Business Wire