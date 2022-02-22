SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2:45pm ET. The conference will be at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 34,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

