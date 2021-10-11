Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results on Monday, November 1, 2021 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, November 1, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, November 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-226-8189

 

 

Access Code:

7051615

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Third Quarter 2021 Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 7939805

 

Scheduled to begin 11/1/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 11/15/2021 at 12:00 AM

 

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

Articoli correlati

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Celebrated as One of 27 Companies in Greater Philadelphia Paving the Way for Gender Equity MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTLP #BoardDiversity--Cantaloupe,...
Continua a leggere

MITRE Labs Launches Innovation Organizations for Critical Infrastructure, Clinical Health Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE has created two new organizations intended to help the company better focus on...
Continua a leggere

iPreFlight Genesis™ Pro Significantly Extends APG’s Industry-leading Performance Solutions by Adding Proven and Fully Integrated International Flight Planning and Management Workflow for Dispatchers and...

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBAA-BACE – Aircraft Performance Group (APG) announces iPreFlight Genesis™ Pro, a new solution that seamlessly coordinates between...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

Business Wire