SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM (EST)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

1-202-735-3323

 

 

Access Code:

6944126

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(888) 430-6523

 

Scheduled to begin 2/27/2026 at 12:01 AM and end on 3/28/2026 at 12:00 AM

 

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 46,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


Contacts

Louis Friend, CFA
VP, Finance & Capital Markets
561-322-7850

Maria Alexandra Velez
VP, Corporate Affairs
561-981-7352