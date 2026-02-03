SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 after market close.
SBA will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 to discuss these results.
The call may be accessed as follows:
When:
Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM (EST)
Dial-in Number:
1-202-735-3323
Access Code:
6944126
Conference Name:
SBA Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Replay Available:
(888) 430-6523
Scheduled to begin 2/27/2026 at 12:01 AM and end on 3/28/2026 at 12:00 AM
(TZ: Eastern)
Internet Access:
About SBA Communications Corporation
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 46,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.
Contacts
Louis Friend, CFA
VP, Finance & Capital Markets
561-322-7850
Maria Alexandra Velez
VP, Corporate Affairs
561-981-7352