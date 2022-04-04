Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Monday, April 25, 2022 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, April 25, 2022 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

 

When:

Monday, April 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

Dial-in Number:

844-867-6169

 

Access Code:

1653120

 

Conference Name:

SBA First Quarter 2022 Results

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 9041995

Scheduled to begin 4/25/2022 at 11:00 PM and end on 5/9/2022 at 12:00 AM

(TZ: Eastern)

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

 

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

