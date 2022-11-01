SBA Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of the third quarter include:

Net income of $99.8 million or $0.91 per share

AFFO per share increased 15.1% over the prior year period on a constant currency basis

Total revenue of $675.6 million, representing a 14.6% growth over the prior year period

On October 11, 2022, we closed on our previously announced deal to purchase 2,632 sites in Brazil

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable December 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

“We produced great results in the third quarter, exceeding consensus and our own estimates,” stated Jeffrey Stoops, President and CEO. “Our results evidence the high levels of wireless deployment across our markets, driven mostly by 5G domestically and 4G in our international markets. Wireless carrier activity was, and remains, robust across most of our markets. We believe activity will remain strong into 2023 and perhaps beyond, given the size and scope of our customers’ 5G deployment plans. We continue to execute very well, driving record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and return on invested capital in the quarter. Due to these strong results, we ended the quarter with a net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio below the low-end of our target range, positioning us well for the closing of the previously announced acquisition of 2,632 additional towers in Brazil which we completed in early October. The integration of those additional towers is proceeding smoothly and ahead of plan. With this acquisition, we expect to grow our portfolio of owned tower sites approximately 15% this year, positioning us well for future growth on what we believe are very attractive terms. As a result of these positive results, prospects and investment, we are again increasing our 2022 Outlook across all key financial metrics, and we expect to end the year at or below the low-end of our net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio target range.”

Operating Results

The table below details select financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and comparisons to the prior year period.

% Change excluding Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ Change % Change FX (1) Consolidated ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Site leasing revenue $ 587.3 $ 535.5 $ 51.8 9.7 % 10.3 % Site development revenue 88.3 53.8 34.5 64.1 % 64.1 % Tower cash flow (1) 464.1 428.1 36.0 8.4 % 8.9 % Net income 99.8 47.8 52.0 108.8 % 35.1 % Earnings per share – diluted 0.91 0.43 0.48 111.6 % 36.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 446.8 407.0 39.8 9.8 % 10.2 % AFFO (1) 339.4 302.5 36.9 12.2 % 12.7 % AFFO per share (1) 3.10 2.71 0.39 14.4 % 15.1 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $675.6 million compared to $589.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 14.6%. Site leasing revenue in the third quarter of 2022 of $587.3 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $449.6 million and international site leasing revenue of $137.7 million. Domestic cash site leasing revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $437.2 million compared to $415.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.3%. International cash site leasing revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $138.4 million compared to $109.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 26.1%, or 29.1% on a constant currency basis. Site development revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $88.3 million compared to $53.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 64.1%.

Site leasing operating profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $475.3 million, an increase of 8.8% over the prior year period. Site leasing contributed 95.4% of the Company’s total operating profit in the third quarter of 2022. Domestic site leasing segment operating profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $383.2 million, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year period. International site leasing segment operating profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $92.1 million, an increase of 22.3% from the prior year period.

Tower Cash Flow in the third quarter of 2022 of $464.1 million was comprised of Domestic Tower Cash Flow of $370.9 million and International Tower Cash Flow of $93.2 million. Domestic Tower Cash Flow in the third quarter of 2022 increased 5.5% over the prior year period and International Tower Cash Flow increased 21.4% over the prior year period, or increased 24.2% on a constant currency basis. Tower Cash Flow Margin was 80.6% in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 81.5% for the prior year period.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $99.8 million, or $0.91 per share, and included a $25.5 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $47.8 million, or $0.43 per share, and included a $45.0 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $446.8 million, a 9.8% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 67.3% compared to 70.3% in the prior year period.

Net Cash Interest Expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $84.1 million compared to $88.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 4.8%.

AFFO in the third quarter of 2022 was $339.4 million, a 12.2% increase over the prior year period. AFFO per share in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.10, a 14.4% increase over the prior year period, or 15.1% on a constant currency basis.

Investing Activities

During the third quarter of 2022, SBA acquired 131 communication sites for total cash consideration of $54.9 million. SBA also built 113 towers during the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, SBA owned or operated 36,519 communication sites, 17,401 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 19,118 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $9.1 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2022 were $122.5 million, consisting of $12.6 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $109.9 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).

On October 11, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of 2,632 sites from Grupo TorreSur in Brazil for approximately $725.0 million in cash. The Company used borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and cash on hand to fund the acquisition.

Additionally, subsequent to the third quarter of 2022, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase 34 communication sites for an aggregate consideration of $28.5 million in cash. The Company anticipates that these acquisitions will be consummated by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Financing Activities and Liquidity

SBA ended the third quarter of 2022 with $12.4 billion of total debt, $9.4 billion of total secured debt, $297.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.1 billion of Net Debt. SBA’s Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 6.8x and 5.1x, respectively.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had $995.0 million outstanding under its $1.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock during the third quarter of 2022. As of the date of this filing, the Company has $504.7 million of authorization remaining under its approved repurchase plan.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $76.7 million.

Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2022 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s full year 2022 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract and anticipated to close at the time of this press release. The Company may spend additional capital in 2022 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2022 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company’s stock or new debt financings during 2022, although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase additional stock or issue new debt during the remainder of the year.

The Company’s Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.30 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.35 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,330 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 17.90 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout the last quarter of 2022.

Change from Change from August 1, 2022 August 1, 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Outlook (7) Excluding FX Site leasing revenue (1) $ 2,325.0 to $ 2,335.0 $ 23.0 $ 22.0 Site development revenue $ 291.0 to $ 301.0 $ 26.0 $ 26.0 Total revenues $ 2,616.0 to $ 2,636.0 $ 49.0 $ 48.0 Tower Cash Flow (2) $ 1,844.0 to $ 1,854.0 $ 18.0 $ 17.0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,763.0 to $ 1,773.0 $ 27.0 $ 26.0 Net cash interest expense (3) $ 338.0 to $ 343.0 $ 3.0 $ 3.0 Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (4) $ 48.0 to $ 53.0 $ (0.5 ) $ (0.5 ) AFFO (2) $ 1,326.0 to $ 1,350.0 $ 18.0 $ 17.0 AFFO per share (2) (5) $ 12.12 to $ 12.34 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Discretionary cash capital expenditures (6) $ 1,380.0 to $ 1,390.0 $ (35.0 ) $ (36.0 )

(1) The Company’s Outlook for site leasing revenue includes revenue associated with pass through reimbursable expenses. (2) See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense. (4) Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures. (5) Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company’s outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 109.4 million. Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022. (6) Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release. (7) Changes from prior outlook are measured based on the midpoint of outlook ranges provided.

Conference Call Information

SBA Communications Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT) to discuss the quarterly results. The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT) Dial-in Number: (877) 692-8955 Access Code: 1502503 Conference Name: SBA Third quarter 2022 results Replay Available: October 31, 2022 at 11:00 PM to November 14, 2022 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern) Replay Number: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 7277834 Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) customer activity and demand for the Company’s wireless communications infrastructure into 2023 and beyond, both domestically and internationally, and the impact of customer 4G and 5G deployment plans on such demand, (ii) the Company’s future capital allocation, (iii) the Company’s financial and operational performance in 2022, the assumptions it made and the drivers contributing to its updated full year guidance, (iv) the Company’s net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of 2022, (v) the timing of closing for currently pending acquisitions, (vi) integration of the recently completed Brazil acquisition, (vii) the Company’s tower portfolio growth for 2022 and positioning for, and terms of, future growth, (viii) foreign exchange rates and their impact on the Company’s financial and operational guidance and our 2022 Outlook.

The Company wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding all of these statements, including its financial and operational guidance, such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of recent macro-economic conditions, including increasing interest rates, inflation and financial market volatility on (a) the ability and willingness of wireless service providers to maintain or increase their capital expenditures (b) the Company’s business and results of operations, and on foreign currency exchange rates and (c) consumer demand for wireless services, (2) the economic climate for the wireless communications industry in general and the wireless communications infrastructure providers in particular in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, and in other international markets; (3) the Company’s ability to accurately identify and manage any risks associated with its acquired sites, to effectively integrate such sites into its business and to achieve the anticipated financial results; (4) the Company’s ability to secure and retain as many site leasing tenants as planned at anticipated lease rates; (5) the Company’s ability to manage expenses and cash capital expenditures at anticipated levels; (6) the impact of continued consolidation among wireless service providers in the U.S. and internationally, including the impact of the completed T-Mobile and Sprint merger, on the Company’s leasing revenue and the ability of Dish to compete as a nationwide carrier; (7) the Company’s ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations, including risks associated with foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the Company’s ability to secure and deliver anticipated services business at contemplated margins; (9) the Company’s ability to acquire land underneath towers on terms that are accretive; (10) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing at commercially reasonable rates or at all; (11) the Company’s ability to achieve the new builds targets included in its anticipated annual portfolio growth goals, which will depend, among other things, on obtaining zoning and regulatory approvals, weather, availability of labor and supplies and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could affect the Company’s ability to build additional towers in 2022; and (12) the Company’s ability to meet its total portfolio growth, which will depend, in addition to the new build risks, on the Company’s ability to identify and acquire sites at prices and upon terms that will provide accretive portfolio growth, competition from third parties for such acquisitions and our ability to negotiate the terms of, and acquire, these potential tower portfolios on terms that meet our internal return criteria.

With respect to its expectations regarding the ability to close pending acquisitions, these factors also include satisfactorily completing due diligence, the amount and quality of due diligence that the Company is able to complete prior to closing of any acquisition, the ability to receive required regulatory approval, the ability and willingness of each party to fulfill their respective closing conditions and their contractual obligations and the availability of cash on hand or borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility to fund the consideration, its ability to accurately anticipate the future performance of the acquired towers and any challenges or costs associated with the integration of such towers. With respect to the repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the amount of shares repurchased, if any, and the timing of such repurchases will depend on, among other things, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions, the availability of stock, the Company’s financial performance or determinations following the date of this announcement in order to use the Company’s funds for other purposes. Furthermore, the Company’s forward-looking statements and its 2022 outlook assumes that the Company continues to qualify for treatment as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and that the Company’s business is currently operated in a manner that complies with the REIT rules and that it will be able to continue to comply with and conduct its business in accordance with such rules. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on March 1, 2022.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the other Regulation G information is presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America, South Africa, the Philippines, and Tanzania. By “Building Better Wireless,” SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Site leasing $ 587,302 $ 535,492 $ 1,726,967 $ 1,564,814 Site development 88,282 53,813 220,393 148,882 Total revenues 675,584 589,305 1,947,360 1,713,696 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization shown below): Cost of site leasing 112,013 98,666 330,682 289,510 Cost of site development 65,540 41,357 165,809 116,172 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1) 65,843 51,000 191,241 156,546 Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and expenses 6,844 5,730 18,776 17,525 Asset impairment and decommission costs 8,532 9,860 25,565 18,560 Depreciation, accretion, and amortization 173,825 170,916 524,541 530,266 Total operating expenses 432,597 377,529 1,256,614 1,128,579 Operating income 242,987 211,776 690,746 585,117 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,858 945 6,878 2,124 Interest expense (86,961 ) (89,199 ) (253,528 ) (269,839 ) Non-cash interest expense (11,528 ) (11,820 ) (34,582 ) (35,436 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees (4,955 ) (4,934 ) (14,758 ) (14,690 ) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net — — — (13,672 ) Other (expense) income, net (39,756 ) (69,804 ) 2,262 (49,390 ) Total other expense net (140,342 ) (174,812 ) (293,728 ) (380,903 ) Income before income taxes 102,645 36,964 397,018 204,214 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (2,883 ) 10,834 (39,797 ) (15,494 ) Net income 99,762 47,798 357,221 188,720 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 247 — 929 — Net income attributable to SBA Communications Corporation $ 100,009 $ 47,798 $ 358,150 $ 188,720 Net income per common share attributable to SBA Communications Corporation: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.44 $ 3.32 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.43 $ 3.27 $ 1.70 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 107,916 109,577 107,950 109,487 Diluted 109,358 111,565 109,416 111,329

(1) Includes non-cash compensation of $24,945 and $16,589 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $72,309 and $57,249 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,211 $ 367,278 Restricted cash 75,166 65,561 Accounts receivable, net 116,966 101,950 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 81,665 48,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,805 30,813 Total current assets 529,813 614,446 Property and equipment, net 2,658,366 2,575,487 Intangible assets, net 2,701,939 2,803,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,325,009 2,268,470 Acquired and other right-of-use assets, net 989,685 964,405 Other assets 737,568 575,644 Total assets $ 9,942,380 $ 9,801,699 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,680 $ 34,066 Accrued expenses 96,176 68,070 Current maturities of long-term debt 663,181 24,000 Deferred revenue 216,927 184,380 Accrued interest 25,106 49,096 Current lease liabilities 255,609 238,497 Other current liabilities 30,066 18,222 Total current liabilities 1,331,745 616,331 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 11,696,068 12,278,694 Long-term lease liabilities 2,017,760 1,981,353 Other long-term liabilities 221,022 191,475 Total long-term liabilities 13,934,850 14,451,522 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 40,615 17,250 Shareholders’ deficit: Preferred stock – par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock – Class A, par value $0.01, 400,000 shares authorized, 107,964 shares and 108,956 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,080 1,089 Additional paid-in capital 2,756,215 2,681,347 Accumulated deficit (7,508,231 ) (7,203,531 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (613,894 ) (762,309 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (5,364,830 ) (5,283,404 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ deficit $ 9,942,380 $ 9,801,699

