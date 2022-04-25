SBA Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of the first quarter include:

Net income of $188.3 million or $1.72 per share

AFFO per share increased 14.7% over the prior year period

Total revenue of $619.7 million, a 12.9% growth over the prior year period

Repurchased 1.3 million shares in the first quarter at an average price per share of $332.00

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable June 14, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2022.

“We are off to a very strong start to 2022,” commented Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We produced double-digit growth in AFFO per share while operationally executing at a very high level. Our cash flows continue to grow, providing multiple opportunities for the creation of additional shareholder value. We materially increased our cash dividend while maintaining a cash dividend / AFFO per share ratio of less than 25%. We are experiencing strong demand in substantially all our markets. Based on our backlogs and conversations with our customers, we expect elevated leasing activities to continue through 2022 and into 2023. All of our US wireless carrier customers are actively engaged in building out their 5G networks and we are committed and have the resources to help them achieve their goals. Our services personnel have never been busier. Internationally, growth in the first quarter was very strong, driven by organic lease-up, increased CPI-based escalators and portfolio growth. We closed on the Tanzania acquisition early in the first quarter, and we are off to a good start in that new market. With spectrum auctions now complete, we expect 5G deployments from our customers in Brazil and South Africa, our two largest international markets, to begin to accelerate. These activity levels have allowed us to increase our 2022 Outlook on all important metrics and give us tremendous confidence in strong organic leasing growth over the next couple of years. We believe the future is very bright, and we are excited to support our customers in the advancement of wireless networks across all of our markets. The favorable operational environment, expected strong execution on our part and opportunistic allocation of capital into both quality new assets and stock repurchases should allow us to continue to produce material growth in AFFO per share and total shareholder return.”

Operating Results

The table below details select financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and comparisons to the prior year period.

% Change excluding Q1 2022 Q1 2021 $ Change % Change FX (1) Consolidated ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Site leasing revenue $ 559.4 $ 505.1 $ 54.3 10.8% 10.3 % Site development revenue 60.3 43.6 16.7 38.3% 38.3 % Tower cash flow (1) 445.3 411.8 33.5 8.1% 7.8 % Net income (loss) 188.3 (11.7) 200.0 NM 158.0 % Earnings per share – diluted 1.72 (0.11) 1.83 NM 161.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 423.8 390.1 33.7 8.6% 8.2 % AFFO (1) 324.3 286.3 38.0 13.3% 12.6 % AFFO per share (1) 2.96 2.58 0.38 14.7% 14.0 %

(1) See the reconciliations and other disclosures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release. NM – not meaningful.

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $619.7 million compared to $548.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.9%. Site leasing revenue in the first quarter of 2022 of $559.4 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $433.0 million and international site leasing revenue of $126.4 million. Domestic cash site leasing revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $423.5 million compared to $402.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.3%. International cash site leasing revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $127.9 million compared to $102.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 25.1%, or an increase of 22.8% on a constant currency basis. Site development revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $60.3 million compared to $43.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 38.3%.

Site leasing operating profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $452.3 million, an increase of 10.4% over the prior year period. Site leasing contributed 96.9% of the Company’s total operating profit in the first quarter of 2022. Domestic site leasing segment operating profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $367.2 million, an increase of 8.5% over the prior year period. International site leasing segment operating profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $85.1 million, an increase of 19.4% from the prior year period.

Tower Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2022 of $445.3 million was comprised of Domestic Tower Cash Flow of $358.4 million and International Tower Cash Flow of $86.9 million. Domestic Tower Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2022 increased 5.6% over the prior year period and International Tower Cash Flow increased 20.0% over the prior year period, or increased 17.9% on a constant currency basis. Tower Cash Flow Margin was 80.8% in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to 81.6% for the prior year period.

Net income in the first quarter of 2022 was $188.3 million, or $1.72 per share, and included a $72.9 million gain, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries. Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $11.7 million, or $(0.11) per share, and included a $57.0 million loss, net of taxes, on the currency-related remeasurement of U.S. dollar denominated intercompany loans with foreign subsidiaries.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was $423.8 million, an 8.6% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 69.3% compared to 71.2% in the prior year period.

Net Cash Interest Expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $79.8 million compared to $89.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 10.8%.

AFFO in the first quarter of 2022 was $324.3 million, a 13.3% increase over the prior year period. AFFO per share in the first quarter of 2022 was $2.96, a 14.7% increase over the prior year period.

Investing Activities

During the first quarter of 2022, SBA acquired 1,807 communication sites for total cash consideration of $215.4 million, including 1,445 sites under the previously announced deal with Airtel Tanzania for $176.1 million. SBA also built 86 towers during the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2022, SBA owned or operated 36,017 communication sites, 17,363 of which are located in the United States and its territories and 18,654 of which are located internationally. In addition, the Company spent $8.7 million to purchase land and easements and to extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 were $253.2 million, consisting of $12.3 million of non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (tower maintenance and general corporate) and $240.9 million of discretionary cash capital expenditures (new tower builds, tower augmentations, acquisitions, and purchasing land and easements).

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased or is under contract to purchase 358 communication sites and one data center for an aggregate consideration of $177.1 million in cash. The Company anticipates that these acquisitions will be consummated by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financing Activities and Liquidity

SBA ended the first quarter of 2022 with $12.7 billion of total debt, $9.7 billion of total secured debt, $334.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash, and short-term investments, and $12.4 billion of Net Debt. SBA’s Net Debt and Net Secured Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratios were 7.3x and 5.5x, respectively.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had $590.0 million outstanding under the $1.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its Class A common stock for $431.6 million at an average price per share of $332.00 under its $1.0 billion stock repurchase plan. After these repurchases, the Company had $504.7 million of authorization remaining under the plan. Shares repurchased were retired.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $76.9 million.

Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2022 Outlook for anticipated results. The Outlook provided is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at the time of this press release. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s full year 2022 Outlook assumes the acquisitions of only those communication sites under contract and anticipated to close at the time of this press release. The Company may spend additional capital in 2022 on acquiring revenue producing assets not yet identified or under contract, the impact of which is not reflected in the 2022 guidance. The Outlook also does not contemplate any additional repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022, although the Company may ultimately spend capital to repurchase additional stock during the remainder of the year.

The Company’s Outlook assumes an average foreign currency exchange rate of 5.00 Brazilian Reais to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 1.25 Canadian Dollars to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, 2,318 Tanzanian shillings to 1.0 U.S. Dollar, and 15.70 South African Rand to 1.0 U.S. Dollar throughout the last three quarters of 2022.

Change from Change from February 28, 2022 February 28, 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Outlook (7) Excluding FX Site leasing revenue (1) $ 2,273.0 to $ 2,293.0 $ 38.0 $ 17.0 Site development revenue $ 220.0 to $ 240.0 $ 27.0 $ 27.0 Total revenues $ 2,493.0 to $ 2,533.0 $ 65.0 $ 44.0 Tower Cash Flow (2) $ 1,802.0 to $ 1,822.0 $ 23.0 $ 9.0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,704.0 to $ 1,724.0 $ 31.0 $ 18.0 Net cash interest expense (3) $ 325.0 to $ 330.0 $ 5.0 $ 5.5 Non-discretionary cash capital expenditures (4) $ 47.0 to $ 57.0 $ 2.0 $ 2.0 AFFO (2) $ 1,286.0 to $ 1,326.0 $ 23.0 $ 10.0 AFFO per share (2) (5) $ 11.72 to $ 12.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.12 Discretionary cash capital expenditures (6) $ 615.0 to $ 635.0 $ 90.0 $ 81.0

(1 ) The Company’s Outlook for site leasing revenue includes revenue associated with pass through reimbursable expenses. (2 ) See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3 ) Net cash interest expense is defined as interest expense less interest income. Net cash interest expense does not include amortization of deferred financing fees or non-cash interest expense. (4 ) Consists of tower maintenance and general corporate capital expenditures. (5 ) Outlook for AFFO per share is calculated by dividing the Company’s outlook for AFFO by an assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 109.7 million. Our Outlook does not include the impact of any potential future repurchases of the Company’s stock during 2022. (6 ) Consists of new tower builds, tower augmentations, communication site acquisitions and ground lease purchases. Does not include expenditures for acquisitions of revenue producing assets not under contract at the date of this press release. (7 ) Changes from prior outlook are measured based on the midpoint of outlook ranges provided.

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) customer activity and demand for the Company’s wireless communications infrastructure during 2022 and thereafter, both domestically and internationally, and the impact of customer 5G buildout and deployment, including in our Brazil and South Africa markets, on such demand, (ii) the Company’s future organic leasing growth, (iii) the Company’s leasing backlogs and the impact of that backlog on future customer activity, (iv) the Company’s future capital allocation and its impact on the Company’s financial results and total shareholder return, (v) the Company’s financial and operational performance in 2022, the assumptions it made and the drivers contributing to its updated full year guidance, (vi) the timing of closing for currently pending acquisitions, and (vii) foreign exchange rates and their impact on the Company’s financial and operational guidance.

The Company wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding all of these statements, including its financial and operational guidance, such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability and willingness of wireless service providers to maintain or increase their capital expenditures; (2) the Company’s ability to identify and acquire sites at prices and upon terms that will provide accretive portfolio growth; (3) the Company’s ability to accurately identify and manage any risks associated with its acquired sites, to effectively integrate such sites into its business and to achieve the anticipated financial results; (4) the Company’s ability to secure and retain as many site leasing tenants as planned at anticipated lease rates; (5) the impact of continued consolidation among wireless service providers in the U.S. and internationally, including the impact of the completed T-Mobile and Sprint merger, on the Company’s leasing revenue; (6) the Company’s ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international operations, including risks associated with foreign currency exchange rates; (7) the Company’s ability to secure and deliver anticipated services business at contemplated margins; (8) the Company’s ability to maintain expenses and cash capital expenditures at appropriate levels for its business while seeking to attain its investment goals; (9) the Company’s ability to acquire land underneath towers on terms that are accretive; (10) the economic climate for the wireless communications industry in general and the wireless communications infrastructure providers in particular in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, and in other international markets; (11) the ability of Dish to compete as a nationwide carrier; (12) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing at commercially reasonable rates or at all; (13) the ability of the Company to achieve its long-term stock repurchases strategy, which will depend, among other things, on the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions; (14) the Company’s ability to achieve the new builds targets included in its anticipated annual portfolio growth goals, which will depend, among other things, on obtaining zoning and regulatory approvals, weather, availability of labor and supplies and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could affect the Company’s ability to build additional towers in 2022; (15) the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, on the Company’s business and results of operations, and on foreign currency exchange rates; and (16) the Company’s ability to meet its total portfolio growth, which will depend, in addition to the new build risks, on the availability of sufficient towers for sale to meet our targets, competition from third parties for such acquisitions and our ability to negotiate the terms of, and acquire, these potential tower portfolios on terms that meet our internal return criteria. With respect to its expectations regarding the ability to close pending acquisitions, these factors also include satisfactorily completing due diligence, the amount and quality of due diligence that the Company is able to complete prior to closing of any acquisition and its ability to accurately anticipate the future performance of the acquired towers, the ability to receive required regulatory approval, the ability and willingness of each party to fulfill their respective closing conditions and their contractual obligations and the availability of cash on hand or borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility to fund the consideration. With respect to the repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the amount of shares repurchased, if any, and the timing of such repurchases will depend on, among other things, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, which may be positively or negatively impacted by the repurchase program, market and business conditions, the availability of stock, the Company’s financial performance or determinations following the date of this announcement in order to use the Company’s funds for other purposes. With respect to the recent acquisition of towers in Tanzania and greenfield build operations in the Philippines, these factors also include a variety of factors outside of the Company’s control, including the accuracy of the information provided to the Company, the health of the Tanzanian and Philippine economies and wireless communications markets, and the willingness of carriers to invest in their networks in those markets. Furthermore, the Company’s forward-looking statements and its 2022 outlook assumes that the Company continues to qualify for treatment as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and that the Company’s business is currently operated in a manner that complies with the REIT rules and that it will be able to continue to comply with and conduct its business in accordance with such rules. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on March 1, 2022.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the other Regulation G information is presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America, South Africa, the Philippines, and Tanzania. By “Building Better Wireless,” SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Site leasing $ 559,432 $ 505,103 Site development 60,338 43,636 Total revenues 619,770 548,739 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization shown below): Cost of site leasing 107,155 95,368 Cost of site development 45,773 34,406 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (1) 62,124 51,601 Acquisition and new business initiatives related adjustments and expenses 5,104 5,001 Asset impairment and decommission costs 8,512 4,903 Depreciation, accretion, and amortization 174,323 183,881 Total operating expenses 402,991 375,160 Operating income 216,779 173,579 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,502 632 Interest expense (82,252) (90,095) Non-cash interest expense (11,526) (11,804) Amortization of deferred financing fees (4,881) (4,891) Loss from extinguishment of debt, net — (11,652) Other income (expense), net 108,161 (88,436) Total other income (expense), net 12,004 (206,246) Income (loss) before income taxes 228,783 (32,667) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (40,477) 20,922 Net income (loss) 188,306 (11,745) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 317 — Net income (loss) attributable to SBA Communications Corporation $ 188,623 $ (11,745) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to SBA Communications Corporation: Basic $ 1.75 $ (0.11) Diluted $ 1.72 $ (0.11) Weighted average number of common shares Basic 108,086 109,469 Diluted 109,544 109,469

(1) Includes non-cash compensation of $24,116 and $19,584 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 263,569 $ 367,278 Restricted cash 69,781 65,561 Accounts receivable, net 121,583 101,950 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 48,028 48,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,462 30,813 Total current assets 539,423 614,446 Property and equipment, net 2,674,679 2,575,487 Intangible assets, net 2,909,789 2,803,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,362,287 2,268,470 Acquired and other right-of-use assets, net 1,017,508 964,405 Other assets 638,414 575,644 Total assets $ 10,142,100 $ 9,801,699 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,583 $ 34,066 Accrued expenses 80,628 68,070 Current maturities of long-term debt 24,000 24,000 Deferred revenue 195,553 184,380 Accrued interest 23,710 49,096 Current lease liabilities 254,448 238,497 Other current liabilities 21,367 18,222 Total current liabilities 640,289 616,331 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 12,607,332 12,278,694 Long-term lease liabilities 2,050,790 1,981,353 Other long-term liabilities 232,799 191,475 Total long-term liabilities 14,890,921 14,451,522 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 36,037 17,250 Shareholders’ deficit: Preferred stock – par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock – Class A, par value $0.01, 400,000 shares authorized, 107,806 shares and 108,956 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,078 1,089 Additional paid-in capital 2,688,835 2,681,347 Accumulated deficit (7,523,696) (7,203,531) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (591,364) (762,309) Total shareholders’ deficit (5,425,147) (5,283,404) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders’ deficit $ 10,142,100 $ 9,801,699

