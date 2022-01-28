Home Business Wire SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions
Business Wire

SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 78410G104

Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record

Date

 Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

(per share)

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share)

Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share)

3/10/2021

3/26/2021

$0.58

$0.58

$0.58

5/20/2021

6/15/2021

$0.58

$0.58

$0.58

8/26/2021

9/23/2021

$0.58

$0.58

$0.58

11/18/2021

12/16/2021

$0.58

$0.58

$0.58

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 34,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

Articoli correlati

Prices for Consumer Goods are Rising Quickest in America’s Top Migration Destinations

Business Wire Business Wire -
—Atlanta, Phoenix and Tampa have relatively high rates of inflation—between 8% and 9%—and they’re all popular migration destinations. That’s...
Continua a leggere

Prices for Consumer Goods are Rising Quickest in America’s Top Migration Destinations

Business Wire Business Wire -
—Atlanta, Phoenix and Tampa have relatively high rates of inflation—between 8% and 9%—and they’re all popular migration destinations. That’s...
Continua a leggere

Nexstar Media Group Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend By 29%

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 29% increase...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Prices for Consumer Goods are Rising Quickest in America’s Top Migration Destinations

Business Wire