Sayari Named to Chartis RiskTech100 2023 Annual Report

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, commercial risk intelligence platform Sayari announced that it has been recognized by Chartis Research in the annual RiskTech100 report. As a new entrant in the 2023 report, Sayari ranked 51st among the top 100 leaders in risk technology, the highest placement of any new entrant this year. Sayari was additionally named a category leader in the RiskTech Quadrant® for Entity Management & Analytics Solutions and received a 71 percent innovation score, 13 percentage points above the average for this category.





“ Sayari’s network technology provides an innovative way of linking, visualizing and analyzing commercial relationships and networks critical to a broad range of compliance, regulatory and related areas,” said Sidhartha Dash, research director at Chartis Research.

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. The Chartis RiskTech100 is the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology and is globally acknowledged as the go-to place for clear, accurate analysis of the risk technology marketplace.

“ When we started Sayari eight years ago, our goal was to create solutions that empower analysts and investigators with the data and tools they need for their critical missions,” said Farley Mesko, Sayari CEO and co-founder. “ Our platform was created by, and continues to be, guided by specialists with decades of experience in the field. We’re very proud to be recognized as an innovator and industry leader.”

Sayari connects key commercial networks and relationships sourced from global public data. By providing instant access to non-obvious connections, Sayari helps investigative teams eliminate information gaps, expose hidden risks, and empowers organizations with worldwide transparency at scale, paving the way for safer global commerce.

The full Chartis RiskTech100 report can be found here: https://www.chartis-research.com/chartis-insights/7946759/risktech100r-2023.

About Sayari:

Sayari empowers government and industry to protect systems of finance, trade and security by illuminating global commercial networks through connected public data and documents. Providing commercial intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions worldwide, Sayari delivers the entity network visualizations and intuitive risk identification that decision makers need to stay proactively informed and power safer global commerce.

Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by more than 3,000 frontline analysts in 35 countries.

