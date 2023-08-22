Sayari Approaches Top of Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Technology Companies

Counterparty & supply chain risk intelligence company Sayari has moved up more than 500 places on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the United States.





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sayari, a counterparty & supply chain risk platform, has been ranked 1349 on the Inc. 5000 list — increasing more than 500 places since its 2022 ranking. Inc.’s prestigious list represents the fastest-growing and most successful private companies in the U.S. and is a key indicator of enterprise market adoption and technology maturity.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the U.S.,” said Farley Mesko, CEO and co-founder. “Sayari prides itself on fostering an inclusive culture, prioritizing our customers’ mission needs, and hiring world-class talent dedicated to protecting global commerce. We are committed to creating innovative software that empowers the world’s most impactful work.”

This spotlight on Sayari comes at a time of deep geopolitical tensions and unprecedented regulatory scrutiny around global supply chains as evidenced by the December 2021 enactment of the Uyghur Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in the U.S. and the influx of similar legislation across the world aimed at mitigating the import of goods made with forced labor. In September 2022, Sayari was awarded a $7.8M enterprise contract to enable U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) trade enforcement and investigation teams to illuminate global supply chains and identify risk deep in sub-tier counterparty networks.

Sayari’s position on the Inc. 5000 list also reflects a significant time of growth for the company, which recently announced the release of its global supply chain and trade transaction data representing 300% greater coverage over industry standard supply chain data companies.

The reach of Sayari’s risk intelligence platform now includes more than 5,000 users from across the U.S. and European Governments as well as Fortune 100 corporations. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) have leveraged Sayari to enforce export control regulations, and the company’s expansion into European governments has accelerated over the past year with 950% revenue growth, and annual commercial revenues have continued to double year-over-year.

The company’s flagship SaaS platform, Sayari Graph, uses connected public data to combine corporate ownership and trade data, creating a comprehensive map of the world’s business ecosystem so that users can quickly and confidently screen for risks across global client, counterparty and supplier networks. Sayari Graph can be deployed within days, giving investigators and analysts immediate access to the insights they need to make mission-critical decisions aimed at protecting economic interests, safeguarding against financial crime and combating modern slavery in supply chains.

Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has amassed thousands of users in 35 countries, allowing global organizations to identify more than 60 risk factors related to forced labor, sanctions, export controls, sub-tier supply chain risk, and more to drive efficient and effective enterprise risk management at scale in a fast-evolving regulatory and geopolitical environment.

About Sayari

Sayari provides global corporate transparency and supply chain risk identification for government and industry. Its commercial risk intelligence software harvests comprehensive corporate and trade data from more than 250 jurisdictions worldwide and surfaces previously hidden risk insights in an intuitive network analysis platform.

Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations, and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in 35 countries.

To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

Contacts

press@sayari.com