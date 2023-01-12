Savvy Wealth Welcomes Brad Weber to its Founding Class of Advisors

On the heels of recent $11 million capital raise, Savvy recruits seasoned financial advisor Brad Weber

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CapitalRaise—Savvy Wealth (“Savvy”), a digital-first platform designed for financial advisors to modernize human financial advice, today welcomes Brad Weber as a Founding Principal Wealth Manager. Based in Newport Beach, CA, Weber is the newest of the firm’s initial class of advisors to join the modern wealth management firm and leverage its proprietary technology platform, which was built to improve client service as well as streamline marketing, compliance, and back-office operations.





Weber joins Savvy from Bank of the West, where he managed $150 million in assets for his niche client set of high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners and commercial real estate investors in the Orange County area. As an independent advisor at Savvy, Weber’s specialty practice focuses on investment management, retirement planning, private banking and lending, and estate and wealth transition planning. The Savvy platform enables Weber to deliver an elevated client experience and continue his holistic approach to serving client needs, including tax management, intergenerational wealth planning, and insurance.

“Savvy gives me the freedom and flexibility to do what I love: spending time communicating and working with clients to solve their unique financial needs and challenges,” said Weber. “As an advisor, it’s easy to get slowed down by manual tasks and onerous processes. Savvy solves these challenges and empowers me to strengthen my practice. I’m excited to be at the ground floor of what we’re building.”

In November 2022, Savvy raised $11 million in Series A-1 funding, bringing the firm to a total of $18M in new funding over the past two years. The new capital will enable the company to make continued enhancements to its modern software platform designed for entrepreneurial, growth-minded advisors.

“Savvy is purpose-built to be bilaterally beneficial for our advisors as well as their current and prospective clients,” said Ritik Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Savvy. “With modern, robust technology that streamlines the financial planning process, along with attractive revenue participation and equity ownership opportunities, Savvy advisors can save time, boost revenue, and focus on improving the client experience. Advisor feedback is critical to our roadmap, so the addition of leading advisors like Brad only positions us for continued innovation.”

At Bank of the West, Weber held the title of Vice President – Private Client Advisor, a role in which he provided comprehensive wealth management services, in addition to credit and custom lending solutions, and retirement and estate planning services. With a financial services career spanning more than 30 years, including stops at Washington Mutual (acquired by J.P. Morgan), Barclays Bank and Sterling Savings Bank, his arrival adds another experienced advisor to the Savvy team. Weber holds the Series 7 and Series 66 investment licenses, as well as California insurance licenses.

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has been actively recruiting advisors to its ranks. Weber marks the sixth to join the firm, which now has more than $100 million in assets under management nationally. Advisors who are interested in joining Savvy can view the firm’s open roles.

About Savvy Wealth

Savvy Wealth is a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice. Financial advisors who partner with Savvy leverage Its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy’s proprietary technology empowers advisors to scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

