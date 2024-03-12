Savvy Advisors Adds Three New Principal Wealth Managers as Advisory Team Grows to 15

Fast-growing, tech-enabled advisory firm sustains recruiting push, partners with Fidelity to offer multicustodial services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aaronwiegman–Savvy Advisors Inc. (“Savvy” or “Savvy Advisors”), a federally registered investment advisor (RIA) affiliated with Savvy Wealth Inc., today announced the addition of three new wealth managers. This latest expansion brings the firm’s total to 15 wealth managers, all focused on serving its high-net-worth client base. Leveraging Savvy Wealth’s proprietary platform, Savvy’s wealth managers have access to comprehensive, artificial intelligence-powered technology solutions, supplemented by back-office, operations, marketing and compliance support, designed to deliver a tech-forward, personalized client experience.





“At Savvy, we are striving to set a new standard for wealth management by creating a future where services are seamlessly integrated, personalized and focused on delivering extraordinary client experiences,” said GinaRose Galli, growth leader at Savvy Wealth. “We are thrilled to partner with these experienced and passionate advisors, who can effectively use our technology to unify every aspect of their clients’ financial lives.”

For more information about Savvy’s latest advisor recruits, please see below:

Aaron Wiegman , CFP®: Based in Del Mar, California, Wiegman has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has worked in a financial planning-oriented role for a variety of organizations, including Financial Sense Wealth Management and Saybrus Partners. In addition to his position at Savvy, Wiegman is currently serving on the board for the San Diego Chapter of the Financial Planning Association. He obtained his CFP® designation in 2011, complementing his advisory expertise with insurance expertise. Additionally, he is pursuing his Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation to efficiently serve clients’ charitable giving needs with a focus on financial planning and investment management.

Based in Del Mar, California, Wiegman has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has worked in a financial planning-oriented role for a variety of organizations, including Financial Sense Wealth Management and Saybrus Partners. In addition to his position at Savvy, Wiegman is currently serving on the board for the San Diego Chapter of the Financial Planning Association. He obtained his CFP® designation in 2011, complementing his advisory expertise with insurance expertise. Additionally, he is pursuing his Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation to efficiently serve clients’ charitable giving needs with a focus on financial planning and investment management. Arynton Hardy , AIF®: Based in Los Angeles, Hardy specializes in financial planning for clients with unique income streams, including professional boxers, creators and founders who have successfully exited their ventures. With an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation and 10 years of experience, Hardy is well-versed in the areas of financial planning, investment management, business guidance, tax optimization and alternative investments. In 2022, he was recognized as one of RIA Intel ’s “ Rising Stars of the Year .” Early in his career, Hardy worked as an analyst at The Pacific Group and a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. In 2019, he launched an independent advisory firm, Hardy Capital Investments, a brand he will maintain within Savvy’s advisor network.

Based in Los Angeles, Hardy specializes in financial planning for clients with unique income streams, including professional boxers, creators and founders who have successfully exited their ventures. With an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation and 10 years of experience, Hardy is well-versed in the areas of financial planning, investment management, business guidance, tax optimization and alternative investments. In 2022, he was recognized as one of ’s “ .” Early in his career, Hardy worked as an analyst at The Pacific Group and a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. In 2019, he launched an independent advisory firm, Hardy Capital Investments, a brand he will maintain within Savvy’s advisor network. Dustin Parsons, AAMS™: Based in Central Arkansas, Parsons comes to Savvy after 13 years with Arvest Bank and brings vast experience in banking, lending, investing and insurance. He started his financial career as a personal banker and transitioned to the role of client advisor for Arvest Wealth Management in 2017. For the last seven years, Parsons has worked directly with clients to build, manage and protect plans for retirement, investments and estates. Committed to strengthening the financial knowledge of his clients, Parsons specializes in advising those who have come into sudden wealth.

“Onboarding top financial advisors is just as important as product innovation,” added Ritik Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “To achieve our ambitious growth goals, it is imperative that we partner with accomplished wealth managers who can not only successfully implement our proprietary technology to enhance their practice, but also offer valuable feedback to help us further improve the solutions that we offer advisors and their clients.”

Earlier this year, Savvy Wealth introduced its in-house investment management program, the newest addition to its fully integrated platform aimed at revolutionizing the way wealth managers manage, operate and scale their businesses. Further, with the recent introduction of multicustodial capabilities through its partnership with Fidelity, the firm demonstrates its commitment to providing its wealth managers with greater flexibility, enabling them to better meet clients’ unique preferences and needs. As Savvy Wealth continues to roll out new innovations, Savvy’s wealth managers can leverage solutions that are intentionally built to help supercharge organic growth.

Since its founding in 2021, Savvy has been actively recruiting wealth managers to its ranks and has scaled to several hundreds of millions of dollars in assets under management nationally. Wealth managers who are interested in joining Savvy can view the firm’s open roles.

About Savvy

Savvy Wealth is a digital-first, multi-custodial technology platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human-generated financial advice. Wealth managers who partner with Savvy Advisors leverage its intentionally built, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with enhanced software, and sales and marketing automation. Savvy Wealth’s proprietary technology empowers wealth managers to scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on growth. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Savvy does not provide compensation for advisor endorsements; however, endorsements represent a conflict of interest as advisors may indirectly benefit from the endorsement they have provided. Savvy Wealth, Inc. is a tech company and the parent company of Savvy Advisors, Inc. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Contacts

Media Contact:



StreetCred PR



savvy@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben



847-208-8289



william@streetcredpr.com

Meaghan McNichol



412-720-3777



meaghan@streetcredpr.com