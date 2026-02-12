Savvy Advisors Adds Colorado Wealth Group, Surpassing 4.5x Growth YOY

Denver-based RIA brings $300 million in client assets to Savvy, helping firm more than double AUM in just six months

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savvy Advisors Inc., a federally registered investment advisor (“RIA”) affiliated with Savvy Wealth, Inc. (“Savvy”), today announces the addition of Colorado Wealth Group (“CWG”), a Denver-based wealth management firm with approximately $300 million in client assets under management (“AUM”). With the onboarding of CWG and several other notable advisor teams, Savvy has surpassed 4.5x growth over the last year—further establishing the firm as a destination platform for financial advisors.

CWG traces its origins to Northwestern Mutual, where founders Steven Harp, CFP®, ChFC®, AIF®, CLU®, CLTC®, and Jacob Ray, AWMA®, AIF®, worked together before launching their own practice in 2016. CWG went fully independent in 2020, and has since grown to serve approximately 350 high-net-worth clients, building a strong regional brand through its comprehensive, planning-led wealth management approach. CWG offers fee-based multigenerational wealth management; investment management; and financial, retirement, estate and insurance planning, along with in-house tax preparation and planning overseen by a dedicated CPA.

“We founded CWG to offer clients a more personalized wealth management experience,” said Steven Harp, founder and CEO of Colorado Wealth Group. “As we set our sights on what was next for our business, we knew we needed a true back-office engine to support that commitment. Savvy gives us the infrastructure, investment resources and marketing expertise to focus on what we do best: understanding our clients’ financial objectives and providing solutions that meet their needs.”

By partnering with Savvy, Harp; Ray; Adrian Geiser, CFP®, CTFA®; Bruce Larson, CEP®, NSSA®, EA; and the rest of CWG’s eight-person team maintains ownership of their book of business, while gaining access to Savvy's infrastructure, AI-enabled tools, dedicated operational support and portfolio management expertise. Together, these resources will allow the team to reclaim more time, streamline processes and better serve clients.

“Before Savvy, we were doing everything ourselves—managing operations, client onboarding, technology selection—on top of running the business,” said Jacob Ray, partner and COO of Colorado Wealth Group. “Savvy has allowed us to simplify our operational workload and concentrate on what is most important, which is responsibly expanding our business and being available for the individuals, families and institutions that rely on us.”

In addition to CWG, Savvy has recently welcomed several other independent advisors and teams, including:

“Colorado Wealth Group and our other new advisor teams embody the entrepreneurial mindset Savvy set out to support,” said Ritik Malhotra, founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “By partnering with Savvy, they can focus on serving clients and growing their business, while leveraging the technology, resources and support needed to scale on their own terms. Our offering has resonated with the market as we have seen tremendous growth and an influx of advisors seeking to partner with us. However, we’re not slowing down, but doubling down on ensuring Savvy remains the RIA of choice for advisors seeking the right balance of independence and support.”

Savvy’s focus on becoming the preferred destination for independent advisors has fueled rapid growth, with the firm more than doubling AUM over the past six months. Savvy’s momentum reflects a deliberate focus on building an advisor-first platform centered on efficiency, ownership and flexibility.

Savvy’s integrated technology stack and support model allows advisors to save up to 19 hours per week on middle- and back-office tasks, while its transparent economics include an equity program, available to all advisors, and full retention of book ownership. This is in addition to multi-custodial flexibility that empowers advisors to serve clients through the custodian that best fits their needs.

Savvy continues to welcome forward-looking advisors ready to take the next step in their practice. For more information, visit savvywealth.com.

About Savvy

Savvy Wealth is a tech-enabled, multi-custodial registered investment adviser built for independent financial advisors. The firm combines modern technology with world-class support to make independence simple and scalable. Advisors who partner with Savvy use intelligent tools alongside in-house marketing, compliance, and operational support to deliver standout client experiences while staying in control of their practice. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Savvy does not provide compensation for advisor endorsements; however, endorsements represent a conflict of interest as advisors may indirectly benefit from the endorsement they have provided. Savvy Wealth, Inc. is a tech company and the parent company of Savvy Advisors, Inc. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). AI used on Savvy Wealth’s advisor platform is not intended to replace human advice, nor does the AI provide client-facing investment advice or make investment decisions.

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR

savvy@streetcredpr.com

Adam Redling

440-773-9299

adam@streetcredpr.com

Justin Pirigyi

619-316-9195

justin@streetcredpr.com