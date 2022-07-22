Saviynt Named as the Only Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access governance solutions, announced that it was named the only Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM). The company’s first time appearance in the Magic Quadrant for PAM represents the latest in a series of Gartner recognitions including a score of 96 out of 100 on the Gartner Solution Comparison for Identity Governance and Administration,1 and was also recognized as a 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for IGA.

“We are proud to make our first appearance in this year’s Magic Quadrant for PAM as the only Visionary. The recognition, in our opinion, is a testament to Saviynt’s commitment towards innovation and bringing new cloud-first capabilities to our modern enterprise customers,” said Amit Saha, CEO, Saviynt. “The current PAM market is saturated with legacy tools and enterprises are searching for cloud-native converged identity solutions. We believe Saviynt has made significant strides in platform innovation and is raising the bar with a unified, easy to deploy Identity solution that enables customers to conquer cloud-related risks and complexity effectively.”

Built for today’s modern cloud era, Saviynt’s cloud privileged access management (CPAM) product is part of its Enterprise Identity Cloud platform. Saviynt’s CPAM solution eliminates risks inherent to cloud transformation and enables time-bound just-in-time (JIT) privileged access for any cloud, infrastructure or applications. Customers can achieve granular visibility and governance across their entire ecosystem at cloud speed, while also achieving zero standing privileges (ZSP) and meeting Zero Trust objectives. CPAM also delivers an added layer of security and trust for organizations operating in highly regulated industries, such as the federal sector. The solution is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as an approved cloud service provider for federal agencies.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit saviynt.com.

