Saviynt Co-Chairs Identity Management Day 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced its selection as co-chair of Identity Management Day on April 9, 2024. This is Saviynt’s third consecutive year as co-chair, further validating its leadership position in helping to design effective solutions for how digital identities are managed and secured. The company will also be the Identity Management Day platform for the event, as well as the awards’ sponsor.





“Today’s organizations are struggling to manage and secure their critical systems, while also supporting the complexities associated with integrating multiple systems overseeing user identities, application access privileges and security policies,” said Paul Zolfaghari, President at Saviynt. “Identity security is growing in prominence within all organizations, so we look forward to helping to raise the importance of this critical issue during Identity Management Day each year. This event allows us to help educate organizations on ways to better understand and improve the security of their identity management programs.”

During Identity Management Day, Saviynt aims to educate attendees about practices and methods that reduce the likelihood and scope of identity-related breaches. Saviynt derives its expertise from the fact that many of the world’s largest organizations have turned to Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) to scale their digital transformation initiatives while keeping identity security at the core of their granular identity intelligence and control. As the only truly cloud-based converged identity platform, customers receive detailed access and precise governance for their entire ecosystem, while also ensuring a seamless user experience.

“According to a recent IDSA report, identity-related incidents continue to plague organizations with an alarming 90% reporting one in the last 12 months,” stated Jeff Reich, Executive Director at IDSA. “Protecting digital identities has never been more important in the fight against increasingly savvy cyberattacks. While managing and securing identities continues to be called out as a top priority by organizations, meaningful shifts in proactive investment and leadership are necessary to reduce risk. We are thrilled to have Saviynt join us as co-chair of Identity Management Day again this year. Together we can encourage organizations and attendees to evaluate their role in protecting our digital ecosystem.”

Get Involved During Identity Management Day:

Saviynt’s Virtual Booth: Meet us in our Virtual Booth on April 11th from 7-8 a.m. PDT, 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. PST or 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. PDT

The Significance of Identity Security Webinar: Register here to join Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole, and Zolfaghari, on March 27 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT as they share their global perspectives on why identity security has taken center stage, how organizations should align their identity practices, and where identity security is moving in the future.

2024 Identity Management Awards: Identity Management Day is about more than awareness. It also recognizes the organizations and leaders who are making identity security an important component of their daily mission. The awards recognize leaders and organizations who not only embody the importance of identity management and security but also evangelize it as a priority and share best practices. Nominate candidates before submissions close on March 29.

Attend the Virtual Conference: In its fourth year, the virtual conference brings together identity and security leaders and practitioners from all over the world to learn and engage. Registration is free.

To learn more about Saviynt’s participation in Identity Management Day and its importance to the identity authority leader, please visit our blog.

