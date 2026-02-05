Savi Acquires Fiducius to Expand its Nationwide Employer Network

The acquisition will enable Savi to serve more employers and channel partners with a comprehensive suite of education benefits.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savi, an industry leader in student loan and education benefits, announced today the acquisition of Fiducius, a leading provider of education benefits for employees. This marks Savi's first acquisition as it aims to expand its national network of employers and channel partners. This move strengthens Savi’s ability to reach more employees while helping them navigate every step of their education journey.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as the Department of Education continues to undergo changes, causing confusion and financial strain among student loan borrowers. Savi’s co-founder, Aaron Smith, believes the acquisition will help further the company’s mission. “In the past few years, we have seen various policy changes to the college financing landscape, making it increasingly difficult for employers and employees to navigate. With the Fiducius team onboard, we're confident we'll be able to provide great education benefits to even more employers.”

The acquisition stands to benefit both Savi and Fiducius users and clients, as more services and products will become available, along with a larger customer support team. Both companies have a long-standing history and track record of helping employees navigate the federal student loan system and ensuring borrowers find the right repayment plan or forgiveness option.

Since 2011, Fiducius has guided student loan borrowers throughout their education by providing employee benefits, including loan contributions, tuition reimbursement, retirement matching, parental college planning, and banking benefits, turning the company into a trusted solution for borrowers such as Lauren R. from Atlanta. “There are a lot of hoops to jump through, but with Fiducius guiding me, I had close to $100,000 in debt forgiven. They were a lifesaver.” The company has worked closely with various well-known organizations in the education and healthcare sectors to offer employees a suite of benefits. As of December 2025, the company managed over $2 billion in student loan debt.

“We’ve been fortunate to get to know the Fiducius team through our mutual work in employer benefits, and always thought they would be a great fit to join forces with,” said Tobin Van Ostern, co-founder of Savi. “For more than a decade, the Fiducius team has done an incredible job not only building trust with employees and clients, but also building a platform that has helped borrowers navigate financial decisions at different stages of their education journey. We are excited about the opportunity to grow together.”

Fiducius Chief Executive Officer, Jim Zedella, views the acquisition as a triumph for employees. “We’ve always admired Savi for the value it brings to its partners and clients. Likewise, the Savi team brings a passion like no other to solving the student loan debt crisis while advancing higher education. The union of our organizations is so compelling for our team, partners, and valued clients. We’re beyond thrilled to be part of the Savi team to assist in driving its future growth.”

Zedella will continue to serve as an advisor to Savi, and Fiducius employees will join Savi. martinwolf served as the acquisition advisor to Fiducius.

About Savi

Savi is an industry leader in student loan and education benefits that empowers people to save money on student loans and explore new education options through its AI-enabled platform and 1:1 expert support.

Since 2017, Savi has helped borrowers find more than $5 billion in higher education savings across 10,000+ employers and membership groups, including AARP, MetLife, NEA, TIAA, and more.

Founded by longtime student loan experts and advocates Aaron Smith and Tobin Van Ostern, the public benefit company is backed by top investors, including Nyca Partners and Emerson Collective. For more information on Savi, visit www.bysavi.com.

