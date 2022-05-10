Save Up to 60% Off During Lenovo’s Victoria Day Sale

Sale includes over $300 off Legion gaming laptops

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo’s highly anticipated Victoria Day Sale includes select PCs and electronics at up to 60% off, and features select ThinkPad laptops with some of the lowest prices ever offered at lenovo.com. The two-week sale, beginning May 16, includes deep discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors and accessories.

Shoppers will find laptops starting under $400 which includes up to 55% off on Yoga laptops and Legion gaming computers up to $300 off. MyLenovo Rewards members will earn double loyalty points on all tech product purchases from May 23 – June 5.

During Sneak Peek Week, running May 16-23, shoppers will find great offers and special discounts throughout the Lenovo website. The sale begins May 23, with hourly doorbusters on Victoria Day, May 31 and remain on sale while supplies last with additional doorbusters beginning Friday, June 3.

Below are just some of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s sale:

Sneak Peek Week (May 16-23)

Laptops starting under $400

55% off a ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop

35% off ThinkPad L15, ThinkBook, and ThinkPad E15 laptops

Up to 50% off electronics

Memorial Day Sale: Week 1 (May 23 – 30)

Over 25% off select Yoga Laptops

Save over $300 on Legion gaming laptops

Up to 60% off ThinkPad PCs

Up to 20% off Monitors

56% off Wicked Audio Reverb Bluetooth headphones

Memorial Day Sale: Week 2 (May 30- June 5)

Hourly Doorbusters on Monday 5/30* 9AM: 20% off an IdeaPad 3, 50% off a ThinkPad laptop 12 PM: 60% off a Lenovo backpack 3 PM: 50% off a popular ThinkPad X1 series laptop, Wireless mouse for $12.99 6 PM: 35% off Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

New Doorbusters beginning Friday* such as: IdeaPad Gaming laptop and Legion gaming desktops Gaming monitor Blue Microphones Yeti Pro Logitech MX Master wireless mouse



“The Lenovo Victoria Day Sale comes at the perfect time for consumers to shop at lenovo.com to take advantage of some of our most popular products at a fraction of everyday pricing. We’ve deeply discounted many best-selling computers, including Legion gaming laptops,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “This year’s Victoria Day Sale also features tablets, accessories, and electronics, making lenovo.com the ideal destination for all your technology needs.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Victoria Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/deals/victoria-day-sale

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Contacts

Lisa Marie Ferrell, Lenovo



lferrell1@lenovo.com

Ph: +1 (919) 805-1919