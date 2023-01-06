Save the Date: Vontier to Host Investor Day on March 23, 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on March 23, 2023, in New York City. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am ET and conclude at 1:00pm ET. Chief Executive Officer Mark Morelli, Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga, and other members of the Vontier senior leadership team will present a detailed overview of the company, highlight Vontier’s transformation and growth strategy, and provide medium-term financial targets.

Additional information, including registration details, will be available in the coming weeks. Presentations and a live webcast, including question and answer sessions will be made available on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, at investors.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead.

Contacts

Ryan Edelman
Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (984) 238-1929

Email: ryan.edelman@vontier.com

