Save Big at Lenovo During Our Annual Presidents Day Sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumers looking to upgrade their technology with confidence and value can visit Lenovo.com during Lenovo’s annual Presidents Day Sale, running from February 2 through February 15. Throughout the event, shoppers will find compelling offers across Lenovo’s most trusted and innovative devices, including ThinkPad and mobile workstations, gaming PCs, and a wide range of accessories designed to support work, play, and everything in between.

During the sale, select laptops and desktops will be available at special Presidents Day pricing, with savings across key product categories to help customers find the right technology for their needs—whether they’re refreshing a home office, enhancing a gaming setup, or investing in versatile devices for everyday use.

Week of 2/2

X1 Carbon G13 laptops starting at $2,249

ThinkPad T14 laptops are as low as $1,239

Mobile Workstations starting at $1,449

Gaming laptops as low as $2,569.99

ThinkStations starting at $1,019

Business Monitors starting at $89

Accessories starting at $9.23

Yoga laptops as low as $779.99

IdeaPad laptops starting at $599.99

ThinkBook laptops starting at $769

Tablets starting at $119.99

During this week we will have 2X My Lenovo Rewards on Visuals (That is 6% of your purchase back in Rewards!)

Week of 2/9

ThinkPad X9 Series laptops as low as $1,469

ThinkPad T14 laptops starting at $1,319

Mobile Workstations beginning at $1,449

Gaming laptops starting at $959.99

ThinkStations starting at $1,019

Business Monitors starting at $89

Accessories starting at $10.28

Yoga laptops as low as $799.99

IdeaPad laptops starting at $649

ThinkBook laptops starting at $769

Tablets as low as $79.99

During this week we will have 2X My Lenovo Rewards on Workstations (That is 6% of your purchase back in Rewards!)

"There’s no better time to invest in technology you can rely on than during our Presidents Day Sale,” said Carlo Savino, Vice President of Americas & EMEA eCommerce at Lenovo. “At Lenovo, we focus on delivering more than competitive pricing—we deliver trusted, high-performance devices that fit the way people live, work, and play today. Whether you’re upgrading essential tools or exploring something new, Lenovo.com makes it easy to shop with confidence, value, and peace of mind.”

Lenovo continues to make shopping seamless and worry-free with customer-friendly benefits for My Lenovo Rewards members, price guarantee and extended returns, and the option to buy online and pick up within two hours at select Best Buy locations.

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

