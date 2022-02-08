Sauce Labs Achieves Both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Entire Portfolio

Industry certifications validate Sauce Labs commitment to delivering digital confidence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, has earned the certifications for both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 across its entire portfolio of products. These industry certifications further demonstrate Sauce Labs’ commitment to accelerate the release of high quality software by its customers, with continued steps to protect data and deliver the highest levels of security available.

ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 are rigorous, independent audits that software as a service customers demand and deserve. These distinctions provide customers with the highest level of confidence that customer data is protected and secure in any Sauce Labs test environment.

SOC 2 Type 2 ensures that Sauce Labs maintains a comprehensive and robust set of security controls, policies, and practices that are validated by AICPA’s accredited external auditors. ISO 27001 is the international standard governing the Information Security Management System (ISMS) that demonstrates an organization has defined and implemented best-practice information security processes to help prevent cyber-attacks, data leaks and theft. Together, these certifications represent Sauce Labs’ commitment to deliver the highest standard in security for our customers.

ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications apply to all Sauce Labs products – including the recent acquisitions of Backtrace, AutonomIQ, Test Fairy, and API Fortress.

“Protecting customer data is the highest priority for Sauce Labs. We work with a diverse set of customers, from financial institutions to game developers, from healthcare organizations to global retail businesses. Every one of them demands reliable and proven security standards. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 demonstrates Sauce Labs commitment to data protection across mobile, web, and all other platforms,” said Justin Dolly, Chief Security Officer & CIO at Sauce Labs. “Our customers are under pressure to accelerate the release of code at the highest quality standards. This level of verified security protection streamlines the testing process, and provides the highest level of confidence in their release.”

