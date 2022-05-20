Home Business Wire Satori Reporting Releases the Ultimate Automated Supply Chain Reporting Package for Businesses...
Satori Reporting Releases the Ultimate Automated Supply Chain Reporting Package for Businesses Using NetSuite

di Business Wire

New offering from Satori Reporting for inventory companies includes 20 pre-built Power BI reports designed by supply chain experts with years of NetSuite reporting experience that deliver immediate and lasting value.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satori Reporting announces the immediate release of a new Supply Chain reporting package that delivers tremendous value to executives running NetSuite as their ERP. These pre-built reports allow executives to automate their most valuable and complicated inventory reports, gaining critical and timely insights across the entire supply chain.

Executives have repeatedly told Satori Reporting that their detailed inventory analyses require complicated manual workflows and are too reliant on spreadsheets. Satori’s Supply Chain reporting package for NetSuite automates even the most complex inventory reports and analytics, such as:

  • Vendor Performance
  • Sales/Purchase Order Accuracy & Timeliness
  • Supply Chain Cycle Times
  • Inventory Forecast
  • Inventory Value & Quantity
  • Inventory to Sales Ratio and other Key Ratios
  • Management Costs
  • Open Purchase/Sales Orders
  • Units by Location
  • Many more

In less than two weeks, Satori Reporting can fully implement all NetSuite ERP data into 20+ pre-built reports. Additionally, Satori can ensure all other key data sources (i.e. Shopify, Amazon, 3PL Systems) are integrated for one version of the truth reporting. Satori Reporting currently supports over 100 NetSuite customers.

About Satori Reporting

Satori Reporting delivers incredible value to NetSuite users by empowering financial and operational teams with a pre-built Power BI reporting platform. This platform provides deep and automated insights to help foster data-driven decisions that improve business performance. As a result of Satori’s prebuilt reporting platform on Power BI, businesses will receive a quick ROI in their ability to immediately view reports and analyze their key metrics from all their financial and operational data.

Contacts

Josh LaSov

949-534-2762

josh@satorireporting.com

