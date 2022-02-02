Home Business Wire Satori Reporting Releases the Ultimate Automated SaaS Reporting Package for Businesses Using...
Satori Reporting Releases the Ultimate Automated SaaS Reporting Package for Businesses Using NetSuite

New offering from Satori Reporting for SaaS companies includes 20+ pre-built Power BI reports, designed by CEOs and CFOs, that deliver immediate and lasting value

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satori Reporting announces the immediate release of a new SaaS reporting package that delivers tremendous value to executives running NetSuite as their ERP. These pre-built reports allow CEOs and CFOs to automate their most valuable and complicated SaaS reports, gaining critical and timely insights across the entire business.


SaaS executives have repeatedly told Satori Reporting that their detailed analyses require complicated manual workflows and are too reliant on spreadsheets. Satori’s SaaS reporting package for NetSuite automates even the most complex SaaS reports and analytics, such as:

  • MRR/ARR
  • Churn
  • Cohort Analysis
  • Industry Benchmark Comparative Performance
  • Revenue Forecasting
  • Deferred Revenue Waterfall
  • Net Dollar Retention
  • Many more

In less than two weeks, Satori Reporting can fully implement all NetSuite ERP data into 20+ pre-built SaaS reports. Additionally, Satori can ensure all other key data sources (i.e. Salesforce, Google Ads) are integrated for one version of the truth reporting. Satori Reporting currently supports over 100 NetSuite customers.

About Satori Reporting

Satori Reporting delivers incredible value to NetSuite, Intacct, and Salesforce users by empowering financial and operational teams with a pre-built Power BI reporting platform. This platform provides deep and automated insights to help foster data-driven decisions that improve business performance. As a result of Satori’s prebuilt reporting platform on Power BI, businesses will receive a quick ROI in their ability to immediately view reports and analyze their key metrics from all their financial and operational data.

Contacts

Josh LaSov

949-534-2762

josh@satorireporting.com

