Satellogic Launches 4 Additional Satellites on SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

Satellogic’s 10th mission, launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, increases the company’s industry leading capacity for high-resolution imagery and video

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satellogic, the leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, today announced the launch of four additional spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites were launched to a sun-synchronous low-Earth orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 19:31 UTC on June 30, 2021.

Today’s launch further cements Satellogic’s position as the leader in high-resolution data collection from space. As with Satellogic’s 13 commercial satellites already in orbit, these four new spacecraft are equipped with all three of Satellogic’s signature imaging modes, encompassing sub-meter multispectral imaging, 25-meter hyperspectral capabilities, and 1-meter resolution full-motion video (FMV).

With a total of 17 satellites now in orbit, Satellogic offers up to 4 daily revisits of any point of interest plus expanded collection capacity of more than 5 million km2 per day in high-resolution — offering more in-orbit capability than the next four Earth Observation (EO) companies combined.

“Our tenth mission is also the first of many with SpaceX, our preferred vendor for rideshare missions,” said Emiliano Kargieman, co-founder and CEO at Satellogic. “I’m thrilled to say that every facet of our partnership has exceeded our expectations. With many more launches on the horizon, we will continue to grow our fleet at an aggressive pace that matches the increased global demand for geospatial insights.”

By 2025, Satellogic expects that its constellation will include over 300 satellites, providing Satellogic with the capacity to remap the entire Earth daily. By democratizing Earth Observation (EO) imagery, Satellogic is able to serve previously underserved verticals, and partner with US government and Dedicated Satellite Constellations (DSC) customers around the world to provide new insights into the occurrence and progression of economic activities, security risks, and natural events unfolding across the globe.

“We continue to invest in R&D and test new capabilities. With each launch and every new satellite we put in orbit, we strive to redefine what is possible,” said Gerardo Richarte, co-founder and CTO/CISO at Satellogic. “We relentlessly ask ourselves what more we can do to best support global decision makers working to solve Earth’s most pressing resource utilization and distribution challenges.”

By collaborating with SpaceX as the company’s preferred partner for rideshare missions, Satellogic has been able to accelerate the time between satellite development and deployment. This allows Satellogic to continue to rapidly expand their in-orbit capacity while also increasing revisit capabilities to monitor the planet on a high-frequency basis, serving customers at the most competitive price.

In keeping with their tradition, Satellogic has named the new satellites after four remarkable women in the history of STEM:

Rosalind Franklin, the British chemist whose work was crucial to understanding the structure of DNA.

Grace Hopper, the American computer scientist at United States Navy Rear Admiral who was the first person to devise the theory of machine-independent programming languages.

Elisa Bachofen, the Argentine engineer and early feminist who was the first female civil engineer in Latin America.

Sofya Kovalevskaya, the Russian mathematician who was the first woman to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics in Europe, and the first female professor of mathematics in the world.

Founded in 2010, Satellogic is a global company with more than 240 employees and offices in Charlotte, Miami, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, and Montevideo, among others.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic is the first vertically integrated geospatial analytics company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building the first scalable, fully automated Earth Observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, water, energy, and food supply. Using its patented earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of Earth Observation (EO) to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

