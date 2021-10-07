Satellite Communications Company SpaceLink Expanding Fairfax County Headquarters, Plans to Create 41 New Jobs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FairfaxCounty–Gov. Ralph Northam today announced SpaceLink is expanding in Fairfax County. The expansion will allow the company to develop and deploy a communications superhighway for the space economy.

SpaceLink currently employs 10 in Virginia, and will create 41 new jobs with this expansion. The company established its headquarters at 8260 Greensboro Drive in Tysons this year and has offices in Silicon Valley.

“Fairfax County is a natural choice for SpaceLink because of its proximity to so many of our customers, partners and advisors,” said David Bettinger, chief executive officer at SpaceLink. “As an innovative space company, we also have the opportunity to draw from the rich pool of talented technology and business professionals who are drawn to the region for its opportunities and dynamic environment. Northern Virginia is an important hub for the aerospace and defense industry, which makes it a great fit for SpaceLink’s corporate headquarters.”

The company is focused on helping advance a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. SpaceLink’s satellite relay network is designed to provide secure and continuous communications between spacecraft on orbit and the ground. It leverages today’s technology advances including optical intersatellite links for high-capacity delivery of time-sensitive data.

Developed in Fairfax County, the SpaceLink relay network is designed to pick up where the U.S. Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System leaves off, and go beyond with unprecedented capacity. It enhances the business case for Earth observation companies, commercial space stations, satellite servicers, and space tugs, and meets the requirements of the U.S. government and close allies that want to leverage industry solutions.

“We are proud to see SpaceLink growing here and we welcome the opportunity to work with the company further,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Fairfax County and Northern Virginia have developed a robust aerospace and satellite cluster and SpaceLink is the perfect company to take advantage of our many assets in that industry sector and the workforce supporting it.”

“Fairfax County leads the Commonwealth in innovation and our businesses reflect that,” said Fairfax County BOS Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “The Board of Supervisors has invested significantly over the decades to build Fairfax County into a community that attracts great companies and a great workforce, and that work continues to pay off. We are looking forward to welcoming SpaceLink.”

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support SpaceLink’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). State-funded VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

