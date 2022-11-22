Saryu Nayyar Wins Cyber Security Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Cyber Security Awards and Bronze at the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Award programs celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity and business entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Gurucul, a leading and innovative provider of security solutions for accelerating Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), announced that Gurucul CEO and cofounder Saryu Nayyar has won Cyber Security Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Cyber Security Awards. In the same month, Nayyar was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur.

The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes throughout all categories. As an entirely independent event, the Cyber Security Awards have no affiliation to any magazine, organization or product and are judged by some of the most well-regarded individuals within the industry from a wide variety of backgrounds.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Nayyar is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized cybersecurity expert, author, speaker, and member of the Forbes Technology Council. She has more than 20 years of experience in the information security, identity and access management, IT risk and compliance, and security risk management sectors, including several years in senior positions at the technology security and risk management practice of Ernst & Young. Nayyar is passionate about building disruptive technologies and has several patents for cybersecurity and fraud anomaly detection and anomaly detection using deep learning models.

Nayyar has led Gurucul to great success, garnering business from Fortune 500 companies and major government agencies worldwide. Gurucul has gained hundreds of enterprise customers under her leadership. She also contributes to the security industry through her work with open-source threat detection models and sharing threat research. Nayyar leads Gurucul’s strategic collaboration with US-CERT Insider Threat lab to develop and train ML models for Insider Threat use cases. She also collaborates regularly with Gurucul partners, open-source communities, and universities on threat research. She is the go-between for real-world experts and the people building the next generation of threat detection and SIEM solutions.

“I’m honored to be recognized as Cyber Security Entrepreneur of the Year,” said Nayyar. “I have always worked to push the boundaries of implementing true machine learning for anomaly detection in cybersecurity and am gratified to see recognition of my many years of effort. Data Science is a genuine passion of mine and it’s wonderful to celebrate this success.”

Details about the Cyber Security Awards and the full list of winners is available at https://cybersecurityawards.com/2022-winners.

Nayyar received Bronze in the 19th annual Stevie Awards® for Women in Business in the Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Products – 11 to 2,500 Employees category. According to one judge, “Saryu’s accomplishments and recognitions over the years demonstrate her capabilities as a true expert in the area of cybersecurity. Her entrepreneurial capabilities evident from multiple stints, patents and client base justifies her nomination as one of the top female entrepreneurs.”

Details about the Stevie Awards and the full list of winners is available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

Nayyar has held security product leadership roles at Oracle, Simeio, Sun Microsystems and Disney, and was part of the founding team that created Vaau, an identity and access management startup that was acquired by Sun Microsystems (now Oracle) in 2008. Oracle now sells Vaau’s product under the name Oracle Identity Analytics.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with an XDR solution, Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, and Identity Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

