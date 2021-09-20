Santa Fe Farms Chief Strategy Officer Kimberly Kovacs Named to Forbes 50 Over 50 Investment 2021 List

Kovacs recognized by Forbes as seasoned investment strategist shaping and fueling the high-growth industrial hemp business sector

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#50Over50—Santa Fe Farms, a leader in the production, manufacturing, and distribution of hemp and hemp-derived products for industrial use, proudly announced today that Kimberly Kovacs has been named to the prestigious Forbes 50 Over 50 Investment 2021 list for her investment acumen and drive to advance initiatives in sustainability, carbon sequestration and industrial hemp across the commercial marketplace.

With more than 10,000 nominations submitted, Kovacs achievements including founding six companies, raising over $120 million and dual role as managing director of Arroyo Ventures, a venture capital and strategic advisory firm focused on female investors and founders, caught the attention of Forbes’ 50 over 50 judges microfinance juggernaut Andrea Jung, iconic fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and Janice Bryant Howard, CEO of the nation’s largest privately held, woman- and minority-owned workforce management companies.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes and to be included with so many amazingly talented and visionary businesswomen,” said Santa Fe Farms Chief Strategy Officer Kimberly Kovacs. “I look forward to strategically refining and expanding Santa Fe Farms to ensure this integrated industrial hemp enterprise remains at the forefront of sustainability, ESG and global commercialization.”

Kovacs’ distinguished career has spanned over 25 years in executive leadership and finance with focus on emerging companies in clean technology, software, life sciences and more recently, the high-growth hemp sector. She is also a long-time advocate for carbon neutrality, working with the California Air Resources Board, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the EPA on developing clean fuel standards and initiatives.

“The Forbes recognition is just more affirmation of what we already know. Kimberly’s expertise in sustainability, capital markets, and regulatory affairs is an amazing asset and will only serve to ensure Santa Fe Farms reaches its commercial and ESG goals,” added Santa Fe Farms CEO Steven Gluckstern.

About Santa Fe Farms

Santa Fe Farms is an integrated company leading the growth and development of the industrial hemp industry. Santa Fe Farms spans the growth, transformation, and impact of industrial hemp into key wellness, chemical and physical ingredients and components which can be incorporated into thousands of product categories including health, human and animal nutrition, agriculture, building materials, paper and packaging, plastics, and advanced carbon materials. Santa Fe Farms will be a net-negative carbon business and source of offsets available to other enterprises seeking to reduce their carbon footprint to meet ESG goals and/or regulatory requirements. For more information, visit santafefarms.com.

Contacts

Lee Rech



for Santa Fe Farms



lee@lbrcommunications.com

801.556.8423