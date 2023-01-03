Sanguina Announces AnemoCheck Premium Subscription for 50% More Accurate Results

Sanguina leveraged recent study results to inform its new Premium Subscription featuring “MyMobile,” a personalized algorithm

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Sanguina, Inc. (Sanguina), a wellness and diagnostic tool company with an emphasis on anemia screening, announces the AnemoCheck app Premium Subscription which offers users 50% more accurate results. AnemoCheck is the first non-invasive app that provides instant hemoglobin estimation through a ‘fingernail selfie’ (test). Over the past year Sanguina also conducted a study titled “Clinical and Real-World Evaluation of a ‘Fingernail Selfie’ Smartphone App For Non-Invasive, Individually-Personalized Estimation of Blood Hemoglobin Levels” to inform this development. Pre-print results can be viewed here.





Over 80 million Americans are at risk of anemia, including women, pregnant women, seniors, vegetarians/vegans, and athletes. Anemia testing traditionally requires access to a doctor or a lab, insurance, and needles; but the AnemoCheck app brings hemoglobin level estimation directly into the consumer’s pocket. Since its relaunch in 2021, Sanguina has had over 110,000 users sign up and download the app, and over half a million tests have been completed to date.

The study served as a personalized algorithm training and testing pilot within a population of chronic kidney disease patients, who routinely have chronic anemia. This clinical study was carried out in two Atlanta area clinics, and results indicate that the app accuracy is similar to that of other noninvasive Hgb measurement technologies currently on the market as medical devices with United States FDA clearance.

After the clinical study, Sanguina analyzed personalized algorithms in the “real world” on people using AnemoCheck all over the U.S. and found results were similar to the clinical setting. Sanguina’s team corrected for potential variabilities between participants, such as the way they capture images, the smartphone they use, lighting conditions, and user biology. Individuals got blood drawn for standard labs and took fingernail selfies on the same day. Then they entered the blood test result in AnemoCheck to train an algorithm on the individual level. The results demonstrate proof of concept and are a true example of personalized medicine in the form of a smartphone app.

Additional study authors include NephroNet, The Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory University, and Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Department of Pediatrics at the Emory University School of Medicine.

The study results motivated Sanguina to create the new AnemoCheck Premium Subscription with features including:

MyMobile Algorithm: Premium subscribers can create their own unique algorithm that provides 50% more accurate results. Unlimited tests: Premium subscribers are able to take an unlimited number of tests, as opposed to the limit of nine tests per month for free users. Unlimited test history storage: Premium subscribers have an unlimited test history while free users only have access to the last three tests. Data insights: Premium subscribers have full access to past test results and can track trends such as mood and supplement use.

Consumers can receive a free 30-day Premium Subscription trial, and after that they can choose to subscribe monthly for $5.99, semi-annually for $29.99, or annually for $49.99.

“Scientific integrity is a central part of Sanguina’s culture,” says Sanguina CEO and Co-Founder, Erika Tyburski, who has struggled with anemia since childhood. “We typically update and improve AnemoCheck every two weeks, but this new study helped us create a whole new feature, MyMobile, to help users – especially those with chronic anemia – keep even closer tabs on their health. This is only our first target. We plan to expand to address other health and wellness metrics in the future. Our ultimate goal is to offer a product suite at your fingertips to improve access to comprehensive health monitoring.”

Looking ahead, Erika also aims to offer the app to people outside of the U.S. like in Southeast Asia and Africa, where many may have Wi-Fi access but may not have medical support within their communities. Because the technology is widely accessible, Sanguina has the potential to make a significant impact to improve the quality of life in both domestic and global populations.

About Sanguina, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2014, Sanguina, Inc. (Sanguina) is a wellness and diagnostic company currently offering at-home anemia management tools, through app technologies and point of care and over-the-counter tests. The AnemoCheck technology was created through a multi-institution collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Emory University. Sanguina is led by CEO & Co-Founder Erika Tyburski, B.S., Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder Wilbur Lam, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder Andrew Lyon, Ph.D., and Chief Technology Officer Robert Mannino, Ph.D. Their work has been featured in several peer-reviewed journals including BMC Medicine, Nature Communications, and The Journal of Clinical Investigation. Sanguina collaborates with The Seed Lab, XRC Labs, and other investors, researchers, scientists, clinicians, and engineers. To learn more about Sanguina, please visit sanguina.com or on social media through Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

