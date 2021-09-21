Sanborn Wins Major Mapping Contract with USGS

Contract for Geospatial Services Spans Five Years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) has been selected by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) for a multiple-award indefinite delivery contract with a ceiling of $850 million. The Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC 4) is a successor to the GPSC 3 contract that Sanborn was previously awarded. The Geospatial Product and Services Contract allows the agency to negotiate task orders with Sanborn for the next five years.

The USGS’s GPSC is a suite of contracts used by federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as non-profits, tribes, and private entities partnering with the USGS to fulfill their geospatial data requirements. The USGS has already accomplished the burden of negotiating terms and conditions along with other contractual elements, providing USGS partners with expedited procurement, prequalified vendors, and technical support to enable one-stop shopping for the professional geospatial services they require.

Through this contract, clients can access Sanborn’s state-of-the-art topographic surveys, hydrographic/bathymetric surveys, geophysical surveys, remote sensing, and other related geospatial technologies. Sanborn specializes in integrating these technologies to support a wide range of environmental and infrastructure related use cases including, but not limited to, energy/renewable energy exploration and dissemination, infrastructure monitoring and engineering, floodplain management, landslide mitigation, precision agriculture, water resource conservation, erosion/coastal management, natural resource planning, emergency response and national security.

Sanborn has supported USGS mapping initiatives for over 25 years. “Only a handful of firms are awarded a GPSC contract,” says Jason Caldwell, Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Sanborn. “We are honored that the USGS selected Sanborn to provide professional services under this multi-year agreement that is an AE qualification-based award.”

ABOUT THE SANBORN MAP COMPANY, INC.

Sanborn is a preeminent innovator in the geospatial industry, delivering state-of-the-art mapping, visualization, WebGIS™ and 3-D solutions to customers worldwide. The firm, which celebrates its storied 150th anniversary in 2016, currently operates a fleet of 14 aircraft located strategically across the United States. Embracing cutting-edge technology, Sanborn specializes in oblique aerial imagery, aerial and mobile light detection and ranging (Lidar) mapping, aerial orthophotography, 3-D modeling and visualization software and services, indoor mapping with its proprietary SPIN robot, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) sales, services and image processing, and a host of geospatial software products.

