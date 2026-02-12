Sanborn Geospatial Helps Georgia Chart 10-Year Path for Next Generation 9-1-1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanborn Geospatial (The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.), a leading geospatial solutions provider, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) geospatial cost study for the State of Georgia. The study was conducted by Sanborn Geospatial’s AppGeo Division in collaboration with the Georgia Geospatial Information Office (GIO) at the request of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA). This three-month project provided a detailed memo of the funding required to build and maintain Georgia’s NG9-1-1 geospatial data program.

Sanborn Geospatial’s AppGeo Division specializes in this type of GIS consulting and planning – having completed over 35 statewide planning projects — and stands ready to assist other states as they advance NG9-1-1.

The NG9-1-1 cost study outlines what Georgia can expect to spend to build and sustain a statewide NG9-1-1 GIS program over a 10-year period. Sanborn’s team of experts worked closely with Georgia’s Deputy GIO, Natalie Lee, GISP, gathering data from more than 25 sources and interviewing numerous local governments and industry vendors to inform the analysis. Despite tight deadlines, the partnership’s collaborative approach kept the project on track and on budget. The result was a concise yet thorough analysis, delivered as a written memo and a co-presentation to the Georgia House Study Committee on NG9-1-1 Funding in October 2025.

Lee praised the collaboration. “Working with a trusted partner like Sanborn’s AppGeo Division made all the difference in accomplishing our goals within a tight timeframe,” said Lee. “Their team’s experience and collaborative approach ensured we delivered a thorough, defensible cost estimate for a NG9-1-1 GIS data program. This project not only reinforced the GIO’s credibility as a trusted voice to emergency communications but also charted a clear path for Georgia’s GIS progress over the next decade.”

Key milestones from the study included the completion of a two-phased approach to NG9-1-1 implementation:

Build Phase: An initial surge of activities to accelerate progress toward a statewide NG9-1-1 system.

Maintenance Phase: Ongoing support to ensure local 9-1-1 GIS data remain current and reliable.

With conservative and defensible cost estimates, the plan gives Georgia’s leaders a clear picture of what it will take to develop accurate location data to support NG9-1-1 capabilities, including reliable routing for emergency response statewide. The methodology was rigorously vetted internally before presentation to lawmakers, and after the successful briefing, the final memo was refined and formally accepted by Georgia’s leadership. The study’s thoroughness has also attracted attention beyond Georgia; other states have requested a copy of the report, and the National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC) is expected to cite it as a model for NG9-1-1 GIS planning.

“One of the challenges in the Georgia study was estimating costs for the wide variety of local government GIS capabilities throughout the state,” said Eric Ingbar, Senior Consultant in Sanborn Geospatial’s AppGeo Division. “We had great cooperation, orchestrated by the GIO, from other states, local governments, and our private sector colleagues; this helped us determine probable costs across the wide variety of NG9-1-1 data supply chain participants.”

Michele Giorgianni, Director of Consulting Services (AppGeo Division), also commented on the project’s success. “Georgia’s proactive approach and our close collaboration were key to this outcome,” said Giorgianni. “By engaging stakeholders early in the project and applying a thoughtful methodology, we developed strategies and cost estimates that are robust and defensible. It’s rewarding to see Georgia’s GIO lead in this way, and we’re proud our work with Georgia can be valuable for other states’ NG9-1-1 plans.”

With the NG9-1-1 cost study in hand, Georgia is well-positioned to identify funding sources and move forward with a statewide, fully modernized NG9-1-1 geospatial data program that strengthens public safety operations across every jurisdiction for years to come.

Michele Giorgianni

Director of Consulting Services (AppGeo Division), Sanborn

