Sana Accelerates 2022 Growth, Tripling Its Number of Customers Year-Over-Year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMB—Sana, a health care company that provides health benefits to small businesses at affordable prices, today announced significant company momentum throughout 2022. Fueled by an immensely successful $60M Series B funding round, Sana expanded into four new states, and saw more than 2.5x customer growth in their largest market, Texas. The company also announced two new Sana Care partners and launched Sana MD, the first primary care health center for members.

Operating only in Texas in early 2020, Sana now operates in ten states. Sana is currently available in states that compose 25% of the country’s small businesses, expanding into Virginia, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama all since July 2022. The company plans to continue this expansion throughout the U.S. into 2023, making quality health care more understandable, accessible and affordable than ever before.

“Our whole company loves Sana, it’s the best health insurance experience we’ve had in our company history,” said Andy Reeves, COO of RedTree Albums. “[It’s a] better price for our company and employees and much better benefits coverage. Also it’s been a huge benefit how simple Sana is to use and get help with any problems.”

In June, the company received $60 million in Series B funding, led by Trust Ventures and Gigafund. The capital from top investors in insurtech and regulated industries highlighted Sana’s trajectory towards becoming an industry leader and challenging the ‘Big 5’ health insurance companies.

“This past year was incredible for Sana,” said Sana CEO and co-founder Will Young. “Our rapid customer growth is a testament to the health care value we’re providing small businesses and their employees, and our expansion of Sana Care partners and launch of Sana MD are huge steps forward in making the highest quality health care available to everyone.”

In the beginning of 2022, the company opened Sana MD, Sana’s first primary care health center for members. Located in Austin, Sana MD provides employees with access to $0 comprehensive onsite primary care, urgent care, labs and care coordination, as well as virtual primary care. Sana also announced partnerships with Bloom and Carrum Health, expanding the Sana Care ecosystem to continue to provide a full range of low cost, high quality providers across many categories of care, including pediatrics, maternity care, mental health, health coaching, centers of excellence, physical therapy, and more. By investing more in primary care and enabling access to more low cost, best of breed providers for small business employees, Sana hopes to continue to make huge steps in pushing up the healthcare value curve in 2023.

Sana is revolutionizing health care options for small businesses. In fact, when Sana enters a market, 35% of its new customers are small businesses that were previously unable to provide healthcare to employees, largely due to high costs.

Sana is known for affordable employer health plans, $0 virtual doctors’ appointments, low co-pays and 95% customer-service satisfaction.

To learn more about Sana’s affordable health insurance offerings for small businesses, visit www.sanabenefits.com.

