San Francisco Chronicle Names Intelliswift Software, Inc. the Winner of the Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalyticsandAI—Intelliswift Software, Inc. has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2024 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. What makes this award truly special is that the list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.









“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“Receiving the Top Workplaces 2024 recognition is a testament to the incredible community we’ve built at Intelliswift,” said Surej KP, CEO of Intelliswift. “Our journey to this point has been shaped by a culture that emphasizes mutual respect, continuous learning, and unwavering commitment to excellence. I am continually inspired by our employees’ drive to push boundaries and their willingness to support one another. It’s their contributions that have created an environment where people feel valued, motivated, and empowered to achieve their best.

About

Intelliswift delivers world-class Digital Product Engineering, Data Management, Analytics & AI, and Digital Enterprise Solutions to businesses across the globe. We firmly believe in empowering companies to embrace new technologies and strategies along their digital transformation journey through data-rich modern platforms, innovation-led engineering, and people-centric solutions. As a certified MBE and an NMSDC member, we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in all our transactions. Our strong DEI focus underscores our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, making us a trusted ally to several Fortune 500 companies, SMBs, ISVs, and fast-growing startups.

Please visit www.intelliswift.com to know more.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Intelliswift Software



marketing@intelliswift.com, (510) 370-2600



https://www.intelliswift.com/