San Diego Angel Conference IV Announces Quarterfinalists

Angel investors selected 24 out of 90 startup applicants based on potential of investment to deliver a solid return; startups hope to land share of ~$1 million fund on March 24

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business program that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem, announces 24 quarterfinalists for its SDAC IV Angel Conference. Each company is looking to land funding for their business.

A total of 90 companies applied for SDAC IV in hopes of landing an estimated $200K+ for the winner and other cash prizes for runners up – or $1 million* total, depending on the size of the fund. SDAC provides a full educational program, for entrepreneurs and novice and semi-experienced angels, which culminates in a live and virtual final funding event in March.

SDAC IV Quarterfinalists include:

SDAC III runner-up, ChargeNet Stations, a software platform that integrates electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers, energy storage and solar power with a payment system, was awarded over $100,000 through SDAC and recently closed a $6.2 million Series Seed financing round led by Aligned Climate Capital. Additional investors in the round include San Diego Angel Conference, Tech Coast Angels San Diego, and LACI Impact Fund. ChargeNet Stations CEO and Co-Founder Tosh Dutt says the coaching, contacts, and publicity he received through SDAC was invaluable to continued funding.

“The funding and connections we gained through SDAC were critical to development of our solar powered charging stations pipeline and the company’s growth strategy,” Dutt said. “The network, publicity, and mentors we gained literally opened doors and got us meetings as we pursued our Series Seed financing.”

With an active angel investor group of about 100 investors in the first three cycles, who invest anywhere from $5,500 to $100,000+ each conference series, and $706,500 invested directly through SDAC III, the San Diego Angel Conference has become the largest event-based fund in the country.

SDAC IV sponsor Coeptus Law says SDAC does more than support startups – it helps launch disruptive technologies and imaginative ideas.

“In a few short years, SDAC has rapidly become a vital contributor to the startup ecosystem because it both mentors and connects talented entrepreneurs with serious accredited angel investors,” said Coeptus Law Partner Brian Dirkmaat. “Coeptus Law is proud to sponsor SDAC as a way to give back to the innovation economy. We’re grateful to be part of the exciting process of helping startups launch successfully.”

SDAC partners with 20+ organizations in the startup ecosystem. These connections, combined with SDAC’s reputation for excellence, enable it to attract promising startups and manage a substantial investment fund. SDAC sponsors include vteams, USD Knauss School of Business, Mintz, SDSU, First Republic Bank, Coeptus Law, Clearpoint Agency, and UCSD.

*Actual amount invested depends on total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.

About San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC)

SDAC is the largest angel investment conference in the country, activating angel investors and engaging promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem. Through a series of events and workshops that culminate in a one-day conference and pitch competition, SDAC provides valuable insights and hands-on education through separate entrepreneur and angel investor tracks. The program’s investment fund is managed by accredited investors who collectively decide which companies will receive funding. www.thesdangels.com.

