Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM Validated for Use with Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

Featuring approximately 1.2x processing speed and 20% less power consumption, Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM will boost the performance of ultra-high-res video recording and AI features in next-generation flagships

The LPDDR5X solution will extend the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond conventional mobile applications to automotive and data centers

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DRAM_for_Qualcomm_Snapdragon–Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has validated Samsung’s 14-nanometer (nm) based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for use on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® mobile platforms.





Since developing the industry’s first 14nm-based LPDDR5X DRAM last November, Samsung has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies to optimize its 7.5 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) LPDDR5X for use with Snapdragon mobile platforms. Delivering about 1.2 times faster speed than the 6.4Gbps LPDDR5 deployed in today’s premium smartphones, Samsung’s LPDDR5X is expected to boost the performance of ultra-high-resolution video recording as well as AI features such as voice recognition, image recognition and natural language processing in next-generation smartphones. Furthermore, by adopting advanced circuit designs as well as dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS), LPDDR5X power consumption can be reduced by approximately 20%.

“The successful validation of our LPDDR5X solution for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon mobile platforms is a testament to our leadership in DRAM technology,” said Jinman Han, corporate executive vice president and head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “We expect applications for this high-performance, low-power memory to extend beyond smartphones into data center, PC and automotive, enabling more devices and systems to run with greater efficiency.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is an industry leader in enabling and adopting the latest LPDDR DRAM specifications. Enablement of LPDDR5X on Snapdragon platforms will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for gaming, camera, and applications using our latest AI Engine across various Qualcomm Technologies’ product lines,” said Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

To better accommodate the increasing demand for premium DRAM solutions, Samsung will continually pursue the development of low-power DRAM products that deliver greater performance and even higher capacities in support of a growing array of next-generation systems.

