Home Business Wire Samsung SDI Launches Battery Brand PRiMX
Business Wire

Samsung SDI Launches Battery Brand PRiMX

di Business Wire

– Provides the best experience with the top-quality battery

– Unveiled PRiMX, a battery brand conveying Samsung SDI’s unique identity

– Developed under three keywords: quality, performance and advantage

– Microsite and introduction video are open to the public


SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AbsoluteQuality–On the 29th, Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) announced that it has launched its battery brand PRiMX (Pronounced as Praimax). Samsung SDI is to promote the super-gap technology strategy through the launch of the brand that conveys the company’s identity.

PRiMX stands for ‘Prime Battery for Maximum Experience.’ The brand was developed under the three keywords, ‘Absolute Quality,’ ‘Outstanding Performance,’ and ‘Proven Advantage.’

‘Absolute Quality’, the first keyword, means the safest and most reliable battery quality. Samsung SDI has strengthened quality control for the whole process from battery development to manufacturing and shipping. It conducts a strict quality inspection such as selecting materials and design that can improve battery quality at the development phase, advancing the defect detection algorithm with the deep learning-based AI test at the manufacturing and shipping phase, and examining about 500 quality items throughout the entire manufacturing process.

‘Outstanding Performance’ means a high-capacity and high-power battery technology with Samsung SDI’s latest materials technology including high nickel cathode and silicon anode, and its unrivaled manufacturing capability. It is crucial to determine key performances, such as electric vehicle mileage and output of power tools.

‘Proven Advantage’ means user convenience achieved with the company’s independently developed technology. In particular, the super-fast charging technology developed using a new technique is said to be a groundbreaking technology to minimize the lithium-ion transport distance and time by reducing resistance inside the battery cell.

For PRiMX, trademark registration has been completed not only in Korea but also in Europe and is soon to be registered in the U.S. Samsung SDI will apply PRiMX to all batteries it produces to achieve high quality and technology befitting the three keywords.

With the launch of PRiMX, Samsung SDI opened a microsite and released a brand introduction video. The video helps viewers easily understand the meaning and characteristics of PRiMX.

“PRiMX is a battery brand that conveys Samsung SDI’s unique identity,” said Executive Vice President Michael Son of Samsung SDI Strategic Marketing Team. “We will develop the brand to reach the pinnacle of technology.”

For more information on Samsung SDI and PRiMX, visit www.samsungsdi.com and https://sdi-on.com/primx/en/ (microsite).

Contacts

Samsung SDI

Dongjun Choi

+82-2-2255-2616

d-jun.choi@samsung.com

Articoli correlati

First Insight Announces Next-Gen XM Platform Applications Supporting ESG and Sustainability Initiatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
Retail chain catches offensive design before buying, keeping stock out of landfill and avoiding damage to brand PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Insight,...
Continua a leggere

Inseego Corp. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INSG #5G--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

MDT Elevates Jennifer Lee to Vice President of Software and Data Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
CUSO promotes long-time employee to lead software services, application support and data analytics FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Inseego Corp. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire