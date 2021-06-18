Home Business Wire Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold, S21 (Ultra) & S20 Prime Day Deals...
Business Wire

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold, S21 (Ultra) & S20 Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Galaxy S9, S10, S21 Plus 5G, Z Fold 2 & More Deals Highlighted by Save Bubble

di Business Wire

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals researchers at Save Bubble list all the best early Samsung Galaxy Fold, S20, S21 & Note 20 deals for Prime Day, featuring savings on the Galaxy S9, S9+, S10, Note10 & S20 FE

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a comparison of all the top early Samsung Galaxy Note 20, S21, S20 & Fold deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the latest sales on the carrier-locked & unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10e, S21 Ultra, & Note 20 Ultra. Explore the best deals listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy thousands more upcoming and active discounts. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Home to devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and S20, Samsung’s Galaxy catalog also includes a lineup of foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip. The Z Fold 2 offers a tablet-viewing experience while the Z Flip is a full-screen phone that folds to fit in one’s pocket. On the other hand, Samsung’s latest regular flagships—the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra—feature a pro-grade camera system and octa-core processor. The S21 Ultra version is also the first S-Series phone with support for S-Pen.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Articoli correlati

Best Prime Day Sony TV Deals 2021: Early Sony 65-Inch, 4K & OLED TV Deals Tracked by Spending Lab

Business Wire Business Wire -
Save on a wide range of Sony TV deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with all the...
Continua a leggere

Tablet Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early Apple iPad, Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, Drawing Tablets & More Savings Published by Consumer Articles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Check out our summary of all the latest early tablet deals for Prime Day, including the top discounts on...
Continua a leggere

Prime Day Phone Deals (2021): Early Google Pixel, OnePlus, iPhone, Galaxy Smartphone & More Savings Monitored by Retail Fuse

Business Wire Business Wire -
Save on cell phone deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with early OnePlus, Samsung, Google Pixel, Galaxy,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Best Prime Day Sony TV Deals 2021: Early Sony 65-Inch, 4K & OLED TV...

Business Wire