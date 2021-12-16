Home Business Wire Samsung Begins Mass Production of Comprehensive Automotive Memory Solutions for Next-Generation Autonomous...
Business Wire

Samsung Begins Mass Production of Comprehensive Automotive Memory Solutions for Next-Generation Autonomous Electric Vehicles

di Business Wire

Samsung reinforces its automotive memory lineup for advanced infotainment and autonomous driving systems with high-performance SSDs, graphics DRAM, DDR4 DRAM and UFS products

Delivering server-class performance and capacity, new memory solutions support complex processing of multimedia applications and autonomous driving data

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PCIe_Gen3_NVMe_BGA_SSD–Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled an extensive lineup of cutting-edge automotive memory solutions designed for next-generation autonomous electric vehicles. The new lineup includes a 256-gigabyte (GB) PCIe Gen3 NVMe ball grid array (BGA) SSD, 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 2GB DDR4 DRAM for high-performance infotainment systems, as well as 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 128GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for autonomous driving systems.


“With the recent proliferation of electric vehicles and the rapid advancement of infotainment and autonomous driving systems, the semiconductor automotive platform is facing a paradigm shift. What used to be a seven to eight-year replacement cycle is now being compressed into a three to four-year cycle, and at the same time, performance and capacity requirements are advancing to levels commonly found in servers,” said Jinman Han, executive vice president and head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s reinforced lineup of memory solutions will act as a major catalyst in further accelerating the shift toward the ‘Server on Wheels’ era.”

Advanced features in infotainment systems such as high-definition maps, video streaming and 3D gaming, together with the growing use of autonomous driving systems, have been driving the demand for high-capacity, high-performance SSDs and graphics DRAM throughout the automotive industry.

In 2017, Samsung was the first in the industry to introduce UFS solutions for automotive applications. Today, the company is well-positioned to provide a total memory solution with the new automotive SSD and GDDR6 DRAM.

Samsung’s 256GB BGA SSD controller and firmware are developed in-house for optimized performance, offering a sequential read speed of 2,100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a sequential write speed of 300MB/s, which are seven and two times faster than today’s eMMC, respectively. Furthermore, the 2GB GDDR6 DRAM features up to a 14 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) data rate per pin. Such exceptional speeds and bandwidth will support complex processing of various multimedia applications as well as large amounts of autonomous driving data, contributing to a safer, more dynamic and more convenient driving experience.

In addition, Samsung’s new automotive solutions meet the AEC-Q100 qualification — the global automotive reliability standard — allowing them to operate stably in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +105°C, which is an especially crucial requirement for automotive semiconductors.

Recently, sensor deployment in autonomous vehicles to continuously monitor immediate surroundings has been increasing, and high-speed processing to interpret and predict this data for safer driving is becoming critically important. By introducing automotive memory solutions previously championed in servers and AI accelerators, Samsung is helping to pave the way for safer autonomous driving.

Having already completed customer evaluations, the new automotive memory products are currently in mass production.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Contacts

John Lucas

for Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

j.lucas@partner.samsung.com

Articoli correlati

CMTC Releases Season 4 of Modern Manufacturing Podcast “Shifting Gears”

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#budgeting--California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the release of Shifting Gears Season Four. CMTC originally launched...
Continua a leggere

MEDIA ALERT: Space Channel Live Coverage of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Space Summit 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
“Launch: Expanding Commercial and Civil Space Partnerships” THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16 – FROM 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM EDT BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chamberofcommerce--Join...
Continua a leggere

Altium LLC Announces Partnership With Chandigarh University to Join Upverter Education Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALU #STEAM--Altium LLC is announcing that Upverter Education, Altium’s free browser-based electronics engineering essential courses, will now...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CMTC Releases Season 4 of Modern Manufacturing Podcast “Shifting Gears”

Business Wire