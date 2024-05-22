Samsara Announces 2024 Impact Report, New Initiatives to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Improvements in supply chain sustainability and participation in Frontier and Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance to progress Samsara’s net-zero 2040 goal

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today unveiled its 2024 Impact Report alongside new initiatives aimed at significantly reducing the company's carbon footprint. Operating under the three guiding principles of transparency and accountability, data-driven solutions, and community empowerment, Samsara introduces new initiatives and progress toward a better future.









Joining Forces for a Greener World

As part of its sustainability commitment, Samsara has supported innovative carbon removal solutions, including Alkali Earth, which converts alkaline byproducts from industrial processes to carbon-removing gravel for roads. Samsara is excited to build upon these investments by participating in two key organizations, both pioneers advancing decarbonization:

Frontier , an organization focused on accelerating the development and availability of carbon removal technologies. Samsara pledges to support innovations like biomass burial and direct air capture, which are expected to sequester carbon for over a millennia.

, an organization focused on accelerating the development and of carbon removal technologies. Samsara pledges to support innovations like biomass burial and direct air capture, which are expected to sequester carbon for over a millennia. Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance, an organization that promotes net-zero aviation through investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Samsara’s initial commitment of SAF certificates will offset 1,600 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered in one year by about 1,900 acres of forests.

“Sustainability is a core pillar of our mission that influences our daily operations and strategic planning as we build for the long term,” said Adam Eltoukhy, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Samsara. “Developing a more sustainable hardware supply chain and investing in climate innovation is essential to our net-zero goal. The advancements and resulting impact we’re making within our operations, and alongside our customers globally, is inspiring to see firsthand.”

A Year of Impactful Partnership

As the strategic partner to the world’s leading and most complex physical operations organizations, Samsara offers a unified view to help customers achieve their sustainability goals and create safer operations for their workers and communities. Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud provides visibility across operations, including key safety metrics, carbon emissions and electric vehicle fleet data, and insights into ways to reduce fuel, energy, food, and paper waste. Samsara estimates that in one year1, it partnered with customers to help prevent 200,000+ crashes, digitize 240 million+ workflows, and save 3 billion pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

“This past year, I’ve been lucky to spend countless hours discussing safety and sustainability priorities with customers. While each of their operations are unique, the need for data and AI-driven insights is universal,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder at Samsara. “I’m proud of the impact we’re driving with our customers and of the progress we’re making on our own goals. We’re building an enduring company, and much like our customers, we’re using a data-driven approach to continuously better our operations.”

Sustaining a Commitment to Excellence

The report also highlights advancements made by Samsara in supply chain sustainability, employee and community impact, and strong governance, including:

Building more sustainable products : Samsara is expanding its use of recycled materials within its hardware and decreasing single-use plastics within its packaging. The company also holds its suppliers to a high bar – Samsara’s top three partners have made Science Based Targets initiative commitments and are disclosing to the CDP.

: Samsara is expanding its use of recycled materials within its hardware and decreasing single-use plastics within its packaging. The company also holds its suppliers to a high bar – Samsara’s top three partners have made Science Based Targets initiative commitments and are disclosing to the CDP. Fostering an exceptional work environment : Samsara brings people from all backgrounds, viewpoints, and experiences together to intentionally establish an inclusive environment that spurs innovation. Samsara was recognized as a leading workplace by several organizations this past year, including Glassdoor, Great Place To Work®, and Fast Company.

: Samsara brings people from all backgrounds, viewpoints, and experiences together to intentionally establish an inclusive environment that spurs innovation. Samsara was recognized as a leading workplace by several organizations this past year, including Glassdoor, Great Place To Work®, and Fast Company. Empowering employees to create positive change : Samsara’s giving arm, Samsara for Good, strives to support the well-being of communities and society through various social and environmental measures. This past year, many volunteer events were completed by employees globally and hundreds of thousands of dollars were provided to charities. Samsara also became a supporting member of Brake to help those affected by road incidents and campaign for safer roads.

Samsara’s giving arm, Samsara for Good, strives to support the well-being of communities and society through various social and environmental measures. This past year, many volunteer events were completed by employees globally and hundreds of thousands of dollars were provided to charities. Samsara also became a supporting member of Brake to help those affected by road incidents and campaign for safer roads. Upholding robust privacy, ethics, and governance practices: As part of Samsara’s commitment to responsible innovation, privacy and ethics are embedded into every aspect of the business. The company’s Privacy and Ethics Board helps ensure responsible innovation by evaluating how its technology may directly or indirectly affect the environment and society. Samsara also recently elevated its data security and privacy standards by achieving four industry-leading ISO certifications.

To learn more about how Samsara is building a safer and more sustainable world, download the full 2024 Impact Report here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

1 April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024

