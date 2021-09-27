Home Business Wire SambaNova Systems to Showcase World’s Most Advanced Software, Hardware and Services for...
SambaNova Systems to Showcase World’s Most Advanced Software, Hardware and Services for AI at GITEX 2021

The Silicon Valley-based company will show off its state-of-the-art Dataflow-as-a-Service™ offering, which will advance AI and Machine Learning adoption in the Middle East

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SambaNova Systems, the company building the industry’s most advanced software, hardware and services to run AI applications, announced today that it will be attending GITEX Technology Week 2021 as part of the company’s goal to expand Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning adoption in the Middle East and around the world.

SambaNova will be on the ground at GITEX, marking its presence in the Middle East with the goal to deliver unprecedented access to AI to businesses around the globe. SambaNova will introduce its state-of-the-art offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service to the region, enabling businesses to jumpstart AI innovations, furthering AI and ML advancement in the Middle East. SambaNova’s next-generation approach to AI combines unique chip architecture, hardware and software enabling businesses to run best-in-class AI.

GITEX is one of the leading computer and electronics trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences for the last 40 years, bringing together leaders in AI, 5G, Cloud, BigData, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Immersive Marketing and Fintech. The event is set to take place in Dubai between October 17-21 and hosts leading technology providers from around the globe with over a million visitors from the Middle East and beyond.

“The Middle East is an extremely innovative and ambitious area of the world and we are excited to connect with these leaders and share how AI can provide unmatched value to their businesses,” said Christopher Kenny, SambaNova International General Manager of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. “By participating in GITEX, we are introducing Dataflow-as-a-Service to an entirely new region, continuing our mission to become the global AI provider.”

SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service™, is an extensible AI services platform, enables organizations to jump-start AI initiatives overnight by augmenting existing capabilities and staffing with a simple subscription. The platform is powered by DataScale®, an integrated software and hardware platform delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy, scale and ease of use built on SambaNova’s Systems Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture™.

With AI becoming a business necessity in the global economy, customers need complete AI solutions that can run at scale in a financially viable way. With an integrated full-stack system, including best-in-class AI models, software and hardware, SambaNova provides the most expansive, accessible and impactful AI applications in the world.

SambaNova continues to garner accolades throughout the industry, including recognition by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its “Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors” report, and industry awards for Best AI Product in Next-Generation Infrastructure by CogX and VentureBeat’s Innovation in Edge Award for 2021. The company was named one of CRN’s 10 Hottest AI Chip Makers in 2021 and one of CRN’s 20 Coolest Tech Startups Of 2020. SambaNova was also Great Place to Work certified in 2021.

GITEX attendees can find the SambaNova team at booth H7-E45. To schedule a meeting with SambaNova at GITEX this year, visit https://sambanova.ai/contact/.

About SambaNova Systems:

SambaNova Systems is an AI innovation company that empowers organizations to deploy best-in-class solutions for computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation, and AI for science with confidence. SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service™, helps organizations rapidly deploy AI in days, unlocking new revenue and boosting operational efficiency. SambaNova’s DataScale® is an integrated software and hardware system using Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture™, along with open standards and user interfaces. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

