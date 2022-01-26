Home Business Wire Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Fourth-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $305 Million, $1.04 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2021 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $1.2 Billion, $3.61 Per Diluted Share

Fourth-Quarter Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $306 Million, $1.05 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $1.2 Billion, $3.67 Per Diluted Share

Board of Directors Approves New $1.25 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Enters Agreement to Acquire Nitro College, a Delaware-Based Digital Marketing and Education Solutions Company

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today released fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. Highlights of those results are included in the attached supplement. Complete financial results are available at www.SallieMae.com/investors.


Sallie Mae will host an earnings conference call tomorrow, Jan. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET. Executives will be on hand to discuss various highlights of the quarter and to answer questions related to Sallie Mae’s performance. A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed at www.SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvw43zyp

Participants may also register for the earnings conference call at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9479532. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial

Contacts

Media
Rick Castellano, 302-451-2541, rick.castellano@SallieMae.com

Investors
Brian Cronin, 302-451-0304, brian.cronin@SallieMae.com

Articoli correlati

CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $1.5 billion Net income of $90.3 million and Diluted EPS of $3.83 Adjusted net income of $103.6 million and...
Continua a leggere

CACI Acquires Enterprise Modernization and Secure Communications Provider ID Technologies

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it acquired Ashburn, Virginia-based ID Technologies, an innovative enterprise IT,...
Continua a leggere

Xilinx Reports Record Revenue of $1.01 Billion in Fiscal Third Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record revenue of $1,011 million, representing 8% sequential growth and 26% year-over-year growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply constraints Data Center...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter

Business Wire