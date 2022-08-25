Salesforce to Hold Annual Investor Day on September 21, 2022

Investor Day to be broadcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that it will hold its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET).

The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available at http://www.salesforce.com/investorday2022 and at www.salesforce.com/investor. An investor presentation accompanying the program will also be made available at www.salesforce.com/investor following the event.

