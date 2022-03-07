Home Business Wire Salesforce President & CFO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
Salesforce President & CFO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

di Business Wire

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. (PT) / 8:25 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Evan Goldstein

Salesforce

Investor Relations

415-819-2987

evan.goldstein@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

cguss@salesforce.com

