Salesforce President & CFO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. (PT) / 8:25 p.m. (ET).
A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Contacts
Evan Goldstein
Salesforce
Investor Relations
415-819-2987
evan.goldstein@salesforce.com
Carolyn Guss
Salesforce
Public Relations
415-536-4966
cguss@salesforce.com