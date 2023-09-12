Salesforce Launches Next Generation of Einstein, Bringing a Conversational AI Assistant to Every CRM Application and Customer Experience

Einstein Copilot is a new generative AI-powered conversational assistant for every Salesforce application, baked seamlessly into the flow of work to drive significant productivity gains

Einstein Copilot Studio will let any organization customize their Einstein Copilot for specific business needs

Einstein Copilot and Einstein Copilot Studio include Einstein Trust Layer – protecting sensitive data while letting companies use their trusted data to improve generative AI responses

AAA, Heathrow Airport, and KPMG US use Einstein to improve productivity, drive revenue and create personalized experiences

Einstein Copilot : A new and trusted out-of-the-box conversational AI assistant built into the user experience of every Salesforce application. Einstein Copilot will drive productivity by assisting users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in secure proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud . In addition, Einstein Copilot proactively offers options for additional actions beyond the user’s query – such as a recommended action plan after a sales call, or creating a new service knowledge article.

: A new and trusted out-of-the-box conversational AI assistant built into the user experience of every Salesforce application. Einstein Copilot will drive productivity by assisting users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in secure proprietary company data from Salesforce Data . In addition, Einstein Copilot proactively offers options for additional actions beyond the user’s query – such as a recommended action plan after a sales call, or creating a new service knowledge article. Einstein Copilot Studio: An easy new way for companies to build an entirely new generation of AI-powered apps with custom prompts, skills, and AI models to close sales deals faster, streamline customer service, auto-create websites based on personalized browsing history, or turn natural language prompts into code, as well as hundreds of other business tasks. Einstein Copilot Studio also provides configurability to make Einstein Copilot available for use across other consumer-facing channels like websites to power real-time chat, Slack, WhatsApp, or SMS.

Coming in pilot this fall, Einstein Copilot and Einstein Copilot Studio will operate within the Einstein Trust Layer, a secure AI architecture natively built into Salesforce that allows teams to generate higher-quality AI results by grounding responses with customer data, while preserving their company’s data privacy and security standards.

Why it matters: 45% of executives are increasing AI investments and early adopters are already reaping the benefits, freeing over 30% of employee time to drive revenue growth, cut costs, and deliver high-quality customer experiences and interactions. Salesforce’s new advancements put AI to work for millions of CRM users, and are fundamentally reshaping how people build and interact with business applications to achieve higher performance and job satisfaction.

“The reality is every company will undergo an AI transformation to increase productivity, drive efficiency, and deliver incredible customer and employee experiences,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “With Einstein Copilot and Data Cloud we’re making it easy to create powerful AI assistants and infuse trusted AI into the flow of work across every job, business, and industry. In this new world, everyone can now be an Einstein.”

Einstein Copilot in Action: A Conversational AI Assistant Driving Massive Productivity Gains

Einstein Copilot will generate trusted and accurate recommendations and content to accomplish specific tasks like building digital storefronts, drafting custom code, creating data visualizations, or providing sales associates with recommended steps to close deals fast. It is securely grounded with customer data from Salesforce Data Cloud, including customer data, enterprise content, telemetry data, Slack conversations, and other structured and unstructured data to ensure that Einstein Copilot makes well-informed and accurate decisions.

Before Einstein Copilot, other generative AI copilot solutions had to be run as separate applications that were not integrated within the flow of work, and could not easily or securely use trusted company data to generate relevant or consistent results from large language models. Einstein Copilot will be natively integrated within the world’s #1 AI CRM, and tap into data from any Salesforce application to generate more accurate AI-powered recommendations and content.

Using natural language prompts, Einstein Copilot will complete any of the following tasks, and more:

Sales: Research accounts, prep for meetings, and automatically update account information in Salesforce. Automatically summarize highlights, surface customer sentiment, and extract next steps from video calls. Explore and search for specific details in customer calls rather than reading through transcripts. Auto-generate sales emails to fit tone and style and align to customer context. Automatically draft clauses and embed them directly within customer contracts.

Research accounts, prep for meetings, and automatically update account information in Salesforce. Automatically summarize highlights, surface customer sentiment, and extract next steps from video calls. Explore and search for specific details in customer calls rather than reading through transcripts. Auto-generate sales emails to fit tone and style and align to customer context. Automatically draft clauses and embed them directly within customer contracts. Service: Automatically respond to customers with personalized, relevant answers grounded in trusted company knowledge, across any preferred channel including email, SMS, live chat, or social media. Empower service teams to resolve customer issues faster using generative answers, seamlessly integrated into their flow of work, and autonomously compete tasks like auto-summarizing intricate support cases and field work orders.

Automatically respond to customers with personalized, relevant answers grounded in trusted company knowledge, across any preferred channel including email, SMS, live chat, or social media. Empower service teams to resolve customer issues faster using generative answers, seamlessly integrated into their flow of work, and autonomously compete tasks like auto-summarizing intricate support cases and field work orders. Marketing : Automatically generate email copy for marketing campaigns. Create smarter campaign segmentation with Data Cloud. Create website landing pages based on personalized consumer browsing and buying preferences. Create contact forms that automatically populate each customer’s unified profile in Salesforce. And automatically generate surveys following online actions to increase long-term engagement and purchasing.

: Automatically generate email copy for marketing campaigns. Create smarter campaign segmentation with Data Cloud. Create website landing pages based on personalized consumer browsing and buying preferences. Create contact forms that automatically populate each customer’s unified profile in Salesforce. And automatically generate surveys following online actions to increase long-term engagement and purchasing. Commerce: Provide step-by-step assistance to build high-converting digital storefronts. Automate complex tasks like managing multi-product catalog data. Create product descriptions in multiple languages, personalized product promotions, and SEO metadata generation that drive conversions. Customize and design storefront components with natural language prompts.

Provide step-by-step assistance to build high-converting digital storefronts. Automate complex tasks like managing multi-product catalog data. Create product descriptions in multiple languages, personalized product promotions, and metadata generation that drive conversions. Customize and design storefront components with natural language prompts. Developers: Turn natural language prompts into Apex code, suggest more effective and accurate code, and proactively scan for code vulnerabilities – all from within the developer environment.

Turn natural language prompts into Apex code, suggest more effective and accurate code, and proactively scan for code vulnerabilities – all from within the developer environment. Tableau : Quickly go from raw data to actionable insights in a conversational interface. Increase data analyst productivity with a natural language assistant to perform faster data exploration, build relevant visualizations based on best practices, automate repetitive tasks, and promote efficient data curation.

: Quickly go from raw data to actionable insights in a conversational interface. Increase data analyst productivity with a natural language assistant to perform faster data exploration, build relevant visualizations based on best practices, automate repetitive tasks, and promote efficient data curation. Industry-specific: Einstein Copilot assists industry professionals A financial advisor can analyze client spending and savings history to offer personalized coaching and create tailored plans and goals. A healthcare administrator can automatically reduce patient scheduling no-shows and generate appointment summaries . An automotive service provider can glean predictive insights from vehicle data and proactively schedule service. A college administrator can personalize the student experience by more efficiently mapping relevant individual skills and interests to specific courses that improve workforce readiness.



Introducing Einstein Copilot Studio: Build and Customize a Trusted AI Assistant

Companies that want to customize Einstein Copilot will use the new Einstein Copilot Studio to build and tailor AI assistants with relevant prompts, skills, and AI models to accomplish specific sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks.

Companies will not only be able to use Einstein Copilot within Salesforce applications, but also across consumer-facing channels. This will enhance customer interactions by embedding AI assistants into websites to power real-time chat, or integrating with messaging platforms like Slack, WhatsApp, or SMS.

Einstein Copilot Studio will include:

Prompt Builder : Prompt Builder will let users build, test, and deploy generative AI prompts that match their company’s brand and communication style, all without requiring deep technical expertise. For example, a marketer could ask Prompt Builder to generate a personalized message and discount for a new product based on the customer’s purchase history and location. Einstein Copilot will then auto-generate personalized messages that align with individual customer preferences, reference past purchases, and demographic information. Unlike other prompt engineering tools that require integration and specific skills, Prompt Builder will be a low-code experience that rapidly delivers grounded prompts across any CRM app or workflow , with the Einstein Trust Layer included.

: Prompt Builder will let users build, test, and deploy generative AI prompts that match their company’s brand and communication style, all without requiring deep technical expertise. For example, a marketer could ask Prompt Builder to generate a personalized message and discount for a new product based on the customer’s purchase history and location. Einstein Copilot will then auto-generate personalized messages that align with individual customer preferences, reference past purchases, and demographic information. Unlike other prompt engineering tools that require integration and specific skills, Prompt Builder will be a low-code experience that rapidly delivers grounded prompts across any CRM or , with the Einstein Trust Layer included. Skills Builder: Skills Builder will enable companies to create custom AI-driven actions that complete specific tasks. For example, with Skills Builder, a company will be able to create a “Competitor Analysis” skill for meeting preparation. This skill will analyze current market data, sales figures, and send API calls to external databases, resulting in a comprehensive competitor overview. As the meeting date approaches, the sales rep simply prompts the Einstein Copilot, which then swiftly picks the “Competitor Analysis” skill to provide crucial insights and talking points.

Skills Builder will enable companies to create custom AI-driven actions that complete specific tasks. For example, with Skills Builder, a company will be able to create a “Competitor Analysis” skill for meeting preparation. This skill will analyze current market data, sales figures, and send calls to external databases, resulting in a comprehensive competitor overview. As the meeting date approaches, the sales rep simply prompts the Einstein Copilot, which then swiftly picks the “Competitor Analysis” skill to provide crucial insights and talking points. Model Builder: Companies require the flexibility to select their own AI models (BYOM) for their specific business needs. Model Builder will let customers select one of Salesforce’s proprietary LLMs, or seamlessly integrate preferred predictive and generative partner AI models, and train or fine-tune them on data in Data Cloud without moving or copying data. This will equip Einstein Copilot with more accurate insights and content tailored to unique employee or customer dynamics. Model Builder will support “bring your own model” integrations with Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Anthropic, Cohere, Databricks, Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, and OpenAI.

The Einstein Trust Layer

The Einstein Trust Layer is a secure AI architecture, natively built into the Salesforce Platform. Designed for enterprise security standards, the Einstein Trust Layer allows teams to benefit from generative AI without compromising their customer data, while at the same time letting companies use their trusted data to improve generative AI responses:

Integrated and grounded : Built into every Einstein Copilot by default, the Trust Layer grounds and enriches generative prompts in trusted company data through an integration with Salesforce Data Cloud.

: Built into every Einstein Copilot by default, the Trust Layer grounds and enriches generative prompts in trusted company data through an integration with Salesforce Data Cloud. Zero-data retention and PII protection : Companies can be confident their data will never be retained by third-party LLM providers, and customer personal identifiable information (PII) masking delivers added data privacy.

: Companies can be confident their data will never be retained by third-party LLM providers, and customer personal identifiable information (PII) masking delivers added data privacy. Toxicity awareness and compliance-ready AI monitoring: A safety-detector LLM will guard against toxicity and risks to brands by “scoring” AI generations to provide confidence that responses are safe. Additionally, every AI interaction will be captured in a secure, monitored audit trail, giving companies visibility and control of how their data is being used.

Customer Stories:

“Our teams have spent the past five years transforming our digital architecture and this next chapter of our journey has a clear focus on generative AI to assist our employees in being efficient and cost-effective. We see a ton of value in implementing Salesforce’s conversational AI assistants across our entire business to drive greater customer engagement, and help every employee make better decisions that drive our organization forward.” – Shohreh Abedi, EVP, Chief Operations Technology Officer, and Member Experience at AAA – The Auto Club Group

“ Heathrow Airport uses digital technologies to create personalized experiences that increase customer engagement and revenue. We use Einstein – grounded on the unified, real-time data of 25 million passenger records from Data Cloud – to personalize interactions with our customers. This use of AI allows us to provide the right services to the right passengers at the right times, while also anticipating passenger needs before their next airport visit.” – Peter Burns, Director Marketing & Digital, Heathrow Airport

uses digital technologies to create personalized experiences that increase customer engagement and revenue. We use Einstein – grounded on the unified, real-time data of 25 million passenger records from Data Cloud – to personalize interactions with our customers. This use of AI allows us to provide the right services to the right passengers at the right times, while also anticipating passenger needs before their next airport visit.” – “We see AI as significant as the cloud. KPMG’s US team has led the way in leveraging Salesforce’s suite of products, and we see an opportunity for AI to improve the client experience for all KPMG clients globally. AI capabilities, including those provided by Einstein, can improve code quality and increase time-to-value which will unlock new opportunities and achieve growth.” – Atif Zaim, National Managing Principal – Advisory, KPMG US

Pricing and Availability

Einstein Copilot is currently in pilot

Einstein Copilot Studio will be in pilot in Fall 2023

Einstein Trust Layer enhancements will be generally available in October 2023 and included in Einstein products

