Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Lori Castillo Martinez, EVP & Chief Equality Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global ESG Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (PT) / 2:30 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Evan Goldstein



Salesforce



Investor Relations



415-819-2987



evan.goldstein@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss



Salesforce



Public Relations



415-536-4966



cguss@salesforce.com