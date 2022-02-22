Home Business Wire Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Lori Castillo Martinez, EVP & Chief Equality Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global ESG Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (PT) / 2:30 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Contacts

Evan Goldstein

Salesforce

Investor Relations

415-819-2987

evan.goldstein@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss

Salesforce

Public Relations

415-536-4966

cguss@salesforce.com

