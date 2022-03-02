Salesforce Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Raises FY23 Revenue Guidance to $32.0 Billion to $32.1 Billion

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $7.33 Billion, up 26% Year-Over-Year, 27% in Constant Currency

FY22 Revenue of $26.49 Billion, up 25% Year-Over-Year, 24% in Constant Currency

Current Remaining Performance Obligation of Approximately $22.0 Billion, up 22% Year-Over-Year, 24% in Constant Currency

FY22 GAAP Operating Margin of 2.1%, and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 18.7%

FY22 Operating Cash Flow of $6.0 Billion, up 25% Year-Over-Year

Raises First Quarter FY23 Revenue Guidance to $7.37 Billion to $7.38 Billion, up Approximately 24% Year-Over-Year

Raises FY23 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to Approximately 3.6% and Reiterates Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance of Approximately 20%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 ended January 31, 2022.

“We had another phenomenal quarter and full-year of financial results,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and Co-CEO of Salesforce. “As we continue to see tremendous demand from customers, we’re raising our FY23 revenue guidance to $32.1 billion at the high-end of range, with non-GAAP operating margin of 20%, and operating cash flow growth of 22% year-over-year.”

“With our customers’ success driving our financial success, we’re generating disciplined, profitable growth at scale quarter after quarter,” said Bret Taylor, Co-CEO of Salesforce. “Our Customer 360 platform has never been more strategic or relevant in driving the growth and resilience of our customers around the world.”

“Fiscal 2022 was a remarkable year for Salesforce. I am particularly pleased with our focus on discipline and profitable growth which drove record levels of revenue, margin, and cash flow,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO. “I’m confident in the momentum of the business as we build an even stronger company in FY23 and beyond.”

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year:

Revenue: Total fourth quarter revenue was $7.33 billion, an increase of 26% year-over-year, and 27% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were $6.83 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues for the quarter were $0.50 billion, an increase of 46% year-over-year.

Total fiscal 2022 revenue was $26.49 billion, up 25% year-over-year, and 24% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues for the year were $24.66 billion, up 23% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues for the year were $1.84 billion, up 44% year-over-year.

Operating Margin: Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin was (2.4)%. Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 15.0%.

Fiscal 2022 GAAP operating margin was 2.1%. Fiscal 2022 non-GAAP operating margin was 18.7%.

Earnings per Share: Fourth quarter GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.03), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.84. Mark-to-market accounting of the company’s strategic investments benefited GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.03 based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.03 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 21.5%.

Fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.48, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.78. Mark-to-market accounting of the company’s strategic investments benefited GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.93 based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.98 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 21.5%

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the fourth quarter was $1.98 billion, a decrease of (9)% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the fourth quarter at $10.54 billion.

Cash generated from operations for fiscal 2022 was $6.0 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the fourth quarter at approximately $43.7 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Current remaining performance obligation ended the fourth quarter at approximately $22.0 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year, 24% in constant currency.

As of March 1, 2022, the company is initiating its first quarter and full fiscal year 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, its first quarter current remaining performance obligation growth guidance, and its full fiscal year 2023 operating cash flow growth guidance. As of March 1, 2022, the company is raising its revenue guidance previously updated on November 30, 2021 for its first quarter and full fiscal year 2023. As of March 1, 2022 the company is raising its GAAP operating margin guidance and reiterating its non-GAAP operating margin guidance previously updated on November 30, 2021 for its full fiscal year 2023.

Management will provide further commentary around these guidance assumptions on its earnings call, which is expected to occur on March 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

Our guidance assumes no change to the value of the company’s strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company’s currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.

Q1 FY23



Guidance Full Year FY23



Guidance Revenue(1) $7.37 – $7.38 Billion $32.0 – $32.1 Billion Y/Y Growth ~24% ~21% GAAP operating margin N/A ~3.6% Non-GAAP operating margin N/A ~20% GAAP earnings (loss) per share ($0.05) – ($0.04) $0.46 – $0.48 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.93 – $0.94 $4.62 – $4.64 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A ~21% – 22% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) ~21% N/A (1) Full Year FY23 revenue guidance includes contributions from Slack Technologies, Inc. of approximately $1.5 billion and contributions from Traction on Demand of approximately $75 million, net of purchase accounting.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Full Year FY23



Guidance GAAP operating margin(1) ~3.6% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles(2) 6.0% Stock-based expense(2) 10.4% Non-GAAP operating margin(1) ~20% (1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue.



(2) The percentages shown above have been calculated based on the midpoint of the low and high ends of the revenue guidance for full year FY23.

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Fiscal 2023 Q1 FY23 GAAP earnings (loss) per share range(1)(2) ($0.05) – ($0.04 ) $0.46 – $0.48 Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.50 $ 1.88 Stock-based expense $ 0.76 $ 3.24 Less Income tax effects and adjustments(3) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.96 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) $0.93 – $0.94 $4.62 – $4.64 Shares used in computing basic GAAP net income per share (millions) 992 1,003 Shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (millions) 1,013 1,024 (1)The Company’s GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 40% for the three months ended April 30, 2022, and approximately 40% for the year ended January 31, 2023. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items and related effects in conjunction with certain provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, future acquisitions or other transactions. (2) The Company’s projected GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. While historically the company’s strategic investment portfolio has had a positive impact on the company’s financial results, that may not be true for future periods, particularly in periods of significant market fluctuations that affect the publicly traded companies within the company’s strategic investment portfolio. The impact of future gains or losses from the company’s strategic investment portfolio could be material. (3) The Company’s Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.0%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call

Salesforce plans to host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay details of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the company’s financial and operating results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, environmental, social and governance goals, expected capital allocation, including mergers and acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments, and expected contributions from acquired companies. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include — but are not limited to — risks associated with the impact of, and actions we may take in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic, related public health measures and resulting economic downturn and market volatility; our ability to maintain security levels and service performance meeting the expectations of our customers, and the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches; the expenses associated with our data centers and third-party infrastructure providers; our ability to secure additional data center capacity; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and platform providers; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those related to the provision of services on the Internet, those related to accessing the Internet, and those addressing data privacy, cross-border data transfers and import and export controls; current and potential litigation involving us or our industry, including litigation involving acquired entities such as Tableau Software, Inc. and Slack Technologies, Inc., and the resolution or settlement thereof; regulatory developments and regulatory investigations involving us or affecting our industry; our ability to successfully introduce new services and product features, including any efforts to expand our services; the success of our strategy of acquiring or making investments in complementary businesses, joint ventures, services, technologies and intellectual property rights; our ability to complete, on a timely basis or at all, announced transactions; our ability to realize the benefits from acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and investments, including our July 2021 acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc., and successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; the success of our business strategy and our plan to build our business, including our strategy to be a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing applications and platforms; our ability to execute our business plans; our ability to continue to grow unearned revenue and remaining performance obligation; the pace of change and innovation in enterprise cloud computing services; the seasonal nature of our sales cycles; our ability to limit customer attrition and costs related to those efforts; the success of our international expansion strategy; the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions; our ability to preserve our workplace culture, including as a result of our decisions regarding our current and future office environments or work-from-home policies; our dependency on the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet; our real estate and office facilities strategy and related costs and uncertainties; fluctuations in, and our ability to predict, our operating results and cash flows; the variability in our results arising from the accounting for term license revenue products; the performance and fair value of our investments in complementary businesses through our strategic investment portfolio; the impact of future gains or losses from our strategic investment portfolio, including gains or losses from overall market conditions that may affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; the valuation of our deferred tax assets and the release of related valuation allowances; the potential availability of additional tax assets in the future; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws; uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate; uncertainties regarding our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfers of intellectual property, including the tax rate, the timing of the transfer and the value of such transferred intellectual property; uncertainties regarding the effect of general economic and market conditions; the impact of geopolitical events; uncertainties regarding the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to comply with our debt covenants and lease obligations; the impact of climate change, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies; and our ability to achieve our aspirations and projections related to our environmental, social and governance initiatives..

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of the company’s website at http://investor.salesforce.com/financials/.

salesforce.com, inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription and support $ 6,828 $ 5,476 $ 24,657 $ 19,976 Professional services and other 498 341 1,835 1,276 Total revenues 7,326 5,817 26,492 21,252 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 1,456 1,115 5,059 4,154 Professional services and other 558 364 1,967 1,284 Total cost of revenues 2,014 1,479 7,026 5,438 Gross profit 5,312 4,338 19,466 15,814 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 1,291 939 4,465 3,598 Marketing and sales 3,464 2,632 11,855 9,674 General and administrative 733 574 2,598 2,087 Total operating expenses 5,488 4,145 18,918 15,359 Income (loss) from operations (176 ) 193 548 455 Gains on strategic investments, net 34 260 1,211 2,170 Other expense (55 ) (28 ) (227 ) (64 ) Income (loss) before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (197 ) 425 1,532 2,561 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3) 169 (158 ) (88 ) 1,511 Net income (loss) $ (28 ) $ 267 $ 1,444 $ 4,072 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.29 $ 1.51 $ 4.48 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.28 $ 1.48 $ 4.38 Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 986 916 955 908 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 986 939 974 930 (1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 273 $ 168 $ 897 $ 662 Marketing and sales 236 115 727 459 (2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 106 $ 61 $ 386 $ 241 Research and development 272 172 918 703 Marketing and sales 287 223 1,104 941 General and administrative 98 86 371 305 (3) During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded approximately $2.0 billion of a one-time benefit from a discrete tax item related to the recognition of deferred tax assets resulting from an intra-entity transfer of intangible property.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



January 31, Fiscal Year Ended



January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription and support 93 % 94 % 93 % 94 % Professional services and other 7 6 7 6 Total revenues 100 100 100 100 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 20 19 19 20 Professional services and other 7 6 8 6 Total cost of revenues 27 25 27 26 Gross profit 73 75 73 74 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 18 16 17 17 Marketing and sales 47 46 44 45 General and administrative 10 10 10 10 Total operating expenses 75 72 71 72 Income (loss) from operations (2 ) 3 2 2 Gains on strategic investments, net 0 4 5 10 Other expense (1 ) 0 (1 ) 0 Income (loss) before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3 ) 7 6 12 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 3 (2 ) (1 ) 7 Net income (loss) 0 % 5 % 5 % 19 % (1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended



January 31, Fiscal Year Ended



January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues 4 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Marketing and sales 3 2 3 2 (2) Amounts include stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended



January 31, Fiscal Year Ended



January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Research and development 4 3 4 4 Marketing and sales 4 4 4 4 General and administrative 1 1 1 1

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,464 $ 6,195 Marketable securities 5,073 5,771 Accounts receivable, net 9,739 7,786 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,454 1,146 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,120 991 Total current assets 22,850 21,889 Property and equipment, net 2,815 2,459 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,880 3,204 Noncurrent costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 2,342 1,715 Strategic investments 4,784 3,909 Goodwill 47,937 26,318 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 8,978 4,114 Deferred tax assets and other assets, net 2,623 2,693 Total assets $ 95,209 $ 66,301 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 5,474 $ 4,355 Operating lease liabilities, current 686 766 Unearned revenue 15,628 12,607 Total current liabilities 21,788 17,728 Noncurrent debt 10,592 2,673 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,703 2,842 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,995 1,565 Total liabilities 37,078 24,808 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 50,919 35,601 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166 ) (42 ) Retained earnings 7,377 5,933 Total stockholders’ equity 58,131 41,493 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 95,209 $ 66,301

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (28 ) $ 267 $ 1,444 $ 4,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 931 869 3,298 2,846 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 356 290 1,348 1,058 Stock-based expense 763 542 2,779 2,190 Gains on strategic investments, net (34 ) (260 ) (1,211 ) (2,170 ) Tax benefit from intra-entity transfer of intangible property 0 0 0 (2,003 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (5,719 ) (4,429 ) (1,824 ) (1,556 ) Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (1,060 ) (672 ) (2,283 ) (1,645 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 115 1 114 (133 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,343 1,096 507 1,100 Operating lease liabilities (194 ) (214 ) (801 ) (830 ) Unearned revenue 5,509 4,684 2,629 1,872 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,982 2,174 6,000 4,801 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (60 ) 0 (14,876 ) (1,281 ) Purchases of strategic investments (785 ) (127 ) (1,718 ) (1,069 ) Sales of strategic investments 37 366 2,201 1,051 Purchases of marketable securities (1,165 ) (865 ) (5,674 ) (4,833 ) Sales of marketable securities 414 630 4,179 1,836 Maturities of marketable securities 267 239 2,069 1,035 Capital expenditures (167 ) (149 ) (717 ) (710 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,459 ) 94 (14,536 ) (3,971 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 0 (20 ) 7,906 (20 ) Repayments of Slack Convertible Notes, net of capped call proceeds (17 ) 0 (1,197 ) 0 Proceeds from employee stock plans 259 216 1,289 1,321 Principal payments on financing obligations (38 ) (19 ) (156 ) (103 ) Repayments of debt (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 203 176 7,838 1,194 Effect of exchange rate changes (15 ) 27 (33 ) 26 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 711 2,471 (731 ) 2,050 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,753 3,724 6,195 4,145 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,464 $ 6,195 $ 5,464 $ 6,195

